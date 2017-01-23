menu

Bassnectar, Bonobo, Richie Hawtin, Rufus du Sol Headline Lightning in a Bottle 2017


Bassnectar, Bonobo, Richie Hawtin, Rufus du Sol Headline Lightning in a Bottle 2017

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10:01 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Lightning in a BottleEXPAND
Lightning in a Bottle
D. Zetterstrom/Lightning in a Bottle
Lightning in a Bottle announced its 2017 lineup this morning and, as usual, the 12-year-old festival is bringing together a smartly curated mix of underground electronic sounds with just a sprinkling of bigger, more mainstream names to up the excitement level. LIB veteran Bassnectar returns for the first time in several years to headline with his signature mix of bass music, breaks, hip-hop and dubstep, alongside Ninja Tune star Bonobo, fresh off the release of his latest set of jazzy, deep grooves, Migration.

Critically acclaimed Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada, Australian trio Rüfüs du Sol and deep house–meets-pop purveyors Bob Moses are among this year's other Lightning Stage attractions, while the more DJ-centric Woogie Stage boasts a trio of veteran house and techno superstars as headliners: Hernan Cattaneo, Nic Fanciulli and the legendary Richie Hawtin. TroyBoi, Paper Diamond, Perfect Stranger, Machinedrum and eDIT headline the Thunder Stage, and the expanded musical offerings at the Grand Artique include the diverse sounds of Too Many Zooz, Elephant Revival, Orgone and The California Honeydrops.

Lightning in a Bottle returns to its longtime home in Bradley, the San Antonio Recreation Area, four hours north of Los Angeles, May 24-29. General on-sale begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2017.lightninginabottle.org.

Bassnectar, Bonobo, Richie Hawtin, Rufus du Sol Headline Lightning in a Bottle 2017
Courtesy of Do Lab/Lightning in a Bottle
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

