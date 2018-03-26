Bali Baby Brings “Winter Wonderland” to Bottega Louie in DTLA

Bali Baby is the hottest female rap artist to come out of Atlanta. She grew up freestyling for fun but decided to enter a studio for the first time in May 2016. That same year, she dropped her debut EP, Bali’s Play.

Now she heads to Bottega Louie in downtown Los Angeles, home to the city’s best macarons, to film her newest music video, “Winter Wonderland.” The four-minute clip is directed by Sour Matt and West Coast Cure and sees her drowning in diamonds and money. This is what happens when you cross Bali Baby, Louis Vuitton and one hell of a winter.