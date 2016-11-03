Air + Style Announces 2017 Lineup With Major Lazer, Flume, YG and Vince Staples

Shaun White and the 16-story snowboard jump at last year's Air + Style Hannah Verbeuren

Snowboarding and music: It might seem like an odd pairing, especially here in snowless Los Angeles. But with Air + Style, legendary snowboarder (and slightly less legendary musician) Shaun White has proven that the combination can make for a pretty exciting spin on a conventional festival.

After two successful L.A. iterations of the concert/snowboarding competition (which has also taken place in Beijing and Innsbruck), White is bringing Air + Style back to L.A. for a third year with what is easily the event's best music lineup yet. With headliners Flume and Major Lazer, plus Zhu, Chromeo and Louis the Child, the festival promises to turn into a full-blown dance party, but hip-hop is probably the biggest draw here: YG, Vince Staples, Atmosphere, Russ and Vic Mensa are all on the bill. Oh, and some band from Brooklyn called TV on the Radio. We've heard good things.

The undercard is stacked, too, heavy on talented locals on the come-up, including retro-rockers The Shelters, the sunny dance-pop of Phantoms and Powers, indie pop seducers Xylo and future soul duo RKCB. St. Lucia, Marian Hill and 070 Shake round out the lineup confirmed so far.

All that and Air + Style's infamous 16-story snow-covered jump rolls into Exposition Park Feb. 18 and 19, 2017. Two-day general admission ($139) and VIP tickets ($229) are available now at airandstyle.com.