The 20 All-Time Greatest L.A. Studio Musicians

Studio musicians. Sidemen. Hired guns. Session guys. Whatever you want to call them, the pros who spend most of their careers backing up more famous artists are the lifeblood of the music industry. Here in L.A., that's been the case since the 1940s, when the film industry needed quality players to record its soundtracks, and became especially true in the 1960s, when American popular music's center of gravity shifted from the Brill Building in New York to Capitol Studios in Hollywood. And it's still true today, ProTools and synthesizers notwithstanding.

In choosing the 20 players who make up this list, we looked not just at the total number of sessions played (though that certainly factored in) but the impact those session have had on popular music. We considered which players have earned the greatest respect from their peers and have had the longest runs as "first-call" guys — the ones who so dominate their instrument that, if someone else booked the gig, it's only because the first-caller turned it down. We focused on instrumentalists only, not background singers — because that could be an entire separate list unto itself.

A few of these players have retired or passed away, but many are still active. They're not all based in L.A., but all recorded some of their most seminal work here, so we're claiming them as L.A. players. Some have become household names, but many still do their work in virtual anonymity, even after 50 years (or more) in the business. Let's give them some long-overdue acknowledgement now.

20. Greg Leisz

It's fair to say that nowadays, when an L.A. session needs the sound of a pedal steel or lap steel guitar, Greg Leisz will get the first call far more often than not. Leisz's ability to contribute often subtle details to nearly any project is highly regarded, and he's recorded with a diverse array of musicians including Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Daft Punk and Alison Krauss. Leisz has also recently toured with Jackson Browne and saxophonist Charles Lloyd's band The Marvels. — Tom Meek

19. Matt Chamberlain

Drummer Matt Chamberlain was the engine behind two quintessential mid-'90s albums, The Wallflowers’ Bringing Down the Horse and Fiona Apple’s Tidal. Before that he was one of Edie Brickell's New Bohemians and toured with Pearl Jam, before the release of the grunge kings’ 1991 debut album Ten. Since then he has appeared on recordings by a staggeringly diverse list of artists including Tori Amos (who dubbed him "the human loop"), David Bowie, Kanye West, Morrissey, Peter Gabriel, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Chris Cornell and Randy Newman. One of Chamberlain's trademark techniques is his ability to sample and loop his own drum patterns, building complex, multi-layered grooves from the ground up, both live and in the studio. — Matt Wake

18. Wilton Felder

Like a lot of great studio musicians, Houston native Wilton Felder's first love was jazz — hence the name of his first group, The Jazz Crusaders, later shortened to The Crusaders. In that group, his primary instrument was tenor saxophone, but after picking up the bass, he found a second career as a studio player, appearing on hundreds of recordings in the late '60 and 1970s including Billy Joel's Piano Man and Randy Newman's Sail Away. His most iconic recordings came during his tenure in Motown's West Coast house band; that's him providing the bubbly low end on The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and much of Marvin Gaye's classic Trouble Man and Let's Get It On albums. He died in 2015, having left his soulful mark on hundreds of recordings by artists as varied as B.B. King, Joni Mitchell, Seals and Crofts, Steely Dan and Barry White. — Andy Hermann

17. Al Perkins

A triple-threat on the Americana triumvirate of pedal steel, dobro and lap steel, Al Perkins can be heard on albums by artists such as Eagles, Manassas, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Cher, Dwight Yoakam, Donna Summer, Leonard Cohen, Flying Burrito Brothers and Garth Brooks. His eloquent, evocative steel playing gave The Rolling Stones Exile on Main St. chestnut “Torn and Frayed” legit honky-tonk charms. And Perkins’ electric-ghost steel also graces country-rocker Gram Parsons’ two highly-influential studio albums GP and Grievous Angel. Now residing in Nashville, Perkins can still recall listening to a promotional copy he was sent of Parsons’ “Love Hurts” duet with Emmylou Harris, which Perkins had played on, released after Parsons’ 1973 death. “It moved me to tears,” Perkins says. — M.W.

16. Waddy Wachtel

Wavy-haired guitarist Waddy Wachtel co-wrote and played that greasy slide solo on one of the biggest earworms ever, Warren Zevon’s pub-rocker “Werewolves of London,” which also featured Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. Wachtel’s story intertwines significantly with the Mac. He played on Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks duo LP, and when Nicks embarked on a solo career in the early '80s, Wachtel was back, bringing just the right amount of rock edge to Nicks’ gypsy pop. That’s his dramatic guitar riff chugging through “Edge of Seventeen.” Wachtel’s also recorded with Iggy Pop, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Steve Perry, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates and Diana Ross, among many others. His long-running Monday night residency at the Joint on Pico, which sadly closed a few years ago, famously gave fans a chance to catch Wachtel's many rock-star colleagues sitting in for a song or two. — M.W.

15. Leon Russell

Colorful Oklahoman Leon Russell was better-known as a solo artist, songwriter ("A Song for You," "Tight Rope") and Elton John's favorite pianist by the time of his death last year at the age of 74. But he made his bones in 1960s Los Angeles as a studio ace, part of the legendary "Wrecking Crew" that played on hundreds of hit songs with the likes of The Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, The Byrds, Sam Cooke, The Monkees and Phil Spector among countless others. His breakthrough gig came with English singer Joe Cocker, who hired Russell to be his pianist and musical director around the time he recorded the 1970 live album Mad Dogs & Englishmen, and his profile was raised even higher by his star turn at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in 1971. Though equally accomplished as a singer, songwriter and arranger, and a deft hand with numerous instruments, it is Russell's rollicking piano style — taking its cues from boogie-woogie, barrelhouse and New Orleans stride — that made him beloved as both a session player and solo artist. — A.H.

14. Wayne Bergeron

In a sea of terrific session trumpeters in Los Angeles, Wayne Bergeron is the most likely to get the first call when it comes to difficult parts and the highest possible notes. While he didn't appear onscreen, Bergeron was the actual trumpet voice for the house band in La La Land, as he has been on over 400 other films and recordings for the likes of Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand and Michael Buble among many others. Bergeron is also a fixture in Gordon Goodwin's Grammy-winning Big Phat Band, and occasionally leads his own groups at local venues including fellow trumpeter Herb Alpert's Vibrato. — T.M.



13. Steve Gadd

It's hard to upstage tenor sax great Wayne Shorter, but Steve Gadd managed to do it on Steely Dan's "Aja," underpinning Shorter's solo with a series of jaw-dropping fills that are to rock drummers what Van Halen's "Eruption" is to metal guitarists. He was also Paul Simon's gateway drug into world music, providing the Latin-tinged grooves to "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" and "Late in the Evening" long before Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints. A giant of '70s session work with hundreds of credits in both New York and Los Angeles, Gadd first made a name for himself with jazz brothers Chuck and Gap Mangione before going on record with such luminaries as Paul McCartney, James Brown, George Benson, James Taylor, Kate Bush, Chet Baker, Weather Report and Eric Clapton, with whom he just completed a brief run of U.S. shows. Though he can flash with the best of them, Gadd never lets his technical prowess get in the way of a good beat, as anyone knows who's ever boogied to Van McCoy's 1975 disco hit, "The Hustle." Yep, that's the insanely versatile Gadd on that track, too. — A.H.

12. Larry Knechtel

Larry Knechtel is the answer to a great rock trivia question: Who played bass on the debut album by bass-less rock legends The Doors? Producer Paul Rothchild had drafted Knechtel, known more for his articulate keyboard playing, to give the band’s low-end more bluesy oomph on five tracks on The Doors, including paisley masterpiece “Light My Fire.” Another member of The Wrecking Crew session-crushing collective, Knechtel could just as easily imbue a tune with emotive piano, as on Simon & Garfunkel’s stark gospel-folk “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” or Dayglo harpsichord, as with The Mamas & the Papa’s dreamy folk-pop smash “Monday, Monday.” Knechtel also enjoyed success as a member of ’70s mellow-gold band Bread. He died in 2009 at age 69 and was productive even in his later years, contributing seasoned, soulful keys to records by the Dixie Chicks and Neil Diamond. — M.W.

11. Emil Richards

Vibraphonist and percussionist Emil Richards' session career in Los Angeles stretches back well over 50 years, and he's amassed one of the largest collections of percussion instruments (over 650, by one count) anywhere in the process. Credited on thousands of recordings, Richards has played with the likes of George Harrison, Frank Sinatra, The Doors, Don Ellis, Marvin Gaye and Frank Zappa. Now 85, Richards also continues to appear locally with his 17-piece big band and work on film and television soundtracks, where he's done some of his most memorable work, including the instantly recognizable bongos from the theme to TV's Mission: Impossible. — T.M.

