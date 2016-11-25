12 Holiday Gifts for Music Lovers, From the Awesome to the Absurd

EXPAND Courtesy Shinola

Let's face it: 2016 has kinda sucked. But it's not too late to make it suck slightly less. Try consoling your family and friends with the greatest holiday gift of all: the gift of music. Or, if you want to really surprise them, get them some random music-related swag they would never think to ask for — like a death metal-themed butcher's apron or a teddy bear for '80s pop fans.

Here are L.A. Weekly's picks for the 12 greatest music-related holiday gifts money can buy. You're welcome, weary shoppers.

EXPAND Courtesy Studio Canal/Universal Music Enterprises

The Man Who Fell to Earth Original Soundtrack Deluxe Box Set

Forty years after The Man Who Fell to Earth was released, its singular soundtrack is finally available. The film, of course, is the one that solidified David Bowie’s already quite alien status to the general public. The 25-track digital/CD album, created by The Mamas & the Papas’ John Phillips and Stomu Yamash’ta, with some additional licensed material, is also available in a limited-edition deluxe box set with a 19-track double LP version of the soundtrack, a can’t-stop-staring-at-it, 48-page hardback book of striking Bowie images, and notes from the film’s editor. - Lily Moayeri

Courtesy Third Man Books

Total Chaos: The Story of The Stooges as Told by Iggy Pop

The 350-page coffee table tome Total Chaos: The Story of the Stooges as Told by Iggy Pop is both definitive and unique. Definitive because Jeff Gold, noted rock music memorabilia collector, along with Johan Kugelberg, have gathered items such as posters, recording contracts, letters, reviews and oh so many images, both familiar and rare. Unique because they took many of these pieces to Iggy himself and had him hold forth on each one for a first-hand account of his experiences from as far back as his teenage years. - Lily Moayeri

Courtesy Mondo/Phantom City Creative

Gremlins Original Soundtrack on Reactive Vinyl

Masters of collectible TV, film and comic-book art and memorabilia Mondo have once again breathed fresh air into a pop culture classic, this time presenting Jerry Goldsmith’s wickedly silly score for Gremlins, one of cinema’s most famously bleak Christmas movies, in a beautiful novelty vinyl release. The designers of this double vinyl went all-out trying to connect to the Mogwai/Gremlin mythos and stuff it with nerdy-nostalgic easter eggs. If you get part of the vinyl wet or expose it to light, the design changes (like a Hypercolor tee). The double vinyl goes on sale Nov. 30. - Jonny Coleman

Courtesy Speed Clothes

Death Metal Swimsuits

Need a gift for a lady in your life who loves sunny days at the beach, but also loves showing off her passion for the dark art of death metal? Clothing designer, model and heavy metal fan Tanza Speed started creating her own swimsuits to wear her favorite album art proudly, and is now doing limited runs for others to do the same. If your lady prefers other forms of fashion, Speed Clothes also makes leggings, dresses, tops and accessories featuring cult favorite acts such as Sodom, Possessed, Dark Funeral and Nunslaughter. - Jason Roche

EXPAND Courtesy Shinola

Shinola Audio Runwell Turntable

The re-popularity of vinyl is not news, but what is the best turntable on which to play your platters? High-end brand Shinola introduces the newest product in its well-received Runwell series and its first Shinola Audio product, the snazzy Runwell turntable. Created by former Audeze mastermind Alex Rosson, who teamed up with legendary turntable builders VPI, the Detroit-made turntable is ready to use right out of the box. You have to move quick on this one, as it is limited to a run of 500, with an even more limited, special-edition, super-sexy black turntable available starting Black Friday. - Lily Moayeri

Courtesy Bravado

Lionel Richie Teddy Bear

Do you want to get your child a cuddly plush bear for Christmas and also instill in her or him a subconscious fear of Lionel Richie? From the screen-printed image of Lionel’s face across the chest of the bear, to the lyrical passage “Hello, Is It Me You’re Looking For?” stamped across the bottom of its feet, this bear will do a great job of terrifying your child and giving him/her Lionel Richie-related nightmares long before they see a single frame of the music video for “Dancing On the Ceiling.” - Jason Roche

More gifts (100% Lionel Richie-free) on the next page ...