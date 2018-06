100 Days of Concerts to Fill Your Summer Calendar

L.A. Weekly's comprehensive Summer Concert Guide: 100 Days of Concerts will help you plan your musical outings from now through Sept. 15. It's an entire season's worth of musical exploration and excitement.

Of course, dates are subject to change, and sometimes shows are moved or canceled, so doublecheck with the venue. And you can find concerts year-round in our Calendar section.

JUNE



THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Amoeba Music – MIKE SHINODA

Bootleg Theater – AMO AMO, PSYCHIC TWIN

Café NELA – TARA NOVICK, BROPHY DALE

Coach House – CASEY ABRAMS

The Echo – TICKLE TORTURE

Echoplex – BLACK MILK

El Rey Theatre – AMADOU & MARIAM

Greek Theatre – SUGARLAND, BRANDY CLARK, CLARE BOWEN

Harvelle's Santa Monica – TV BROKEN THIRD EYE OPEN, BOOSTIVE, RUNSON WILLIS, SANFORD STREET

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – LILY KERSHAW, PERTA

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – COBY BROWN, KEVIN HARRISON

The Love Song – CB BRAND

Pappy & Harriet's – GINGER COWGIRL

The Roxy – BHAD BHABIE

The Satellite – REPTALIENS, OKEY DOKEY, WATER SLICE

Staples Center – EL FANTASMA, VOZ DE MANDO, EL POTRO DE SINALOA, KANALES

Teragram Ballroom – JD McPHERSON, NICOLE ATKINS

Troubadour – RANDY HOUSER

Viper Room – BENJAMIN LOVE, BEEKWILDER, SHEA, BLUE MIDNIGHT, HANNAH ROSE COLLINS, INA

The Virgil – BAILE Y TAMBOR

Viva Rancho Cantina – U.S. 99, GLEN ROBERT'S BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – HAMMERFALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Wiltern – THE CHAINSMOKERS

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

1720 – HOSTILE

Alex Theatre – ANAHIT NERSISYAN

Amplyfi – MYKEL, JOHNNY JUICE & THE SHAKES, WESTERN WATERS

Avalon Hollywood – ANGELZ, SEVENN, JEREMIAH RED, MARVIN JEST, KNOXX

Belasco Theater – DJ MUSTARD, KAMIYAH & FRIENDS

Bootleg Theater – POST ANIMAL, SLOW PULP

Café NELA – MAILGNANT, XAPHANE, CONCRETE SLEDGE

Coach House – JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

City National Grove of Anaheim – HAMMERFALL, FLOTSAM & JETSAM

The Echo – CHAD VALLEY

El Rey Theatre – PRHYME

Exchange LA – DASH BERLIN

FivePoint Amphitheatre – SLIGHTLY STOOPID, STICK FIGURE, PEPPER

Five Star Bar – GRAVE GNOSIS

Ford Theatres – CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD

The Forum – CHICAGO, REO SPEEDWAGON, MICHAEL TOLCHER

Glass House – THE CALLING, THE TEARAWAYS

Greek Theatre – BARENAKED LADIES, BETTER THAN EZRA, KT TUNSTALL

Harvelle's Santa Monica – WESTSIDE WISEMEN, TANG GANG

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – BLUE WATER HIGHWAY, ASHLEY KOETT

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – THE ARCADIAN WILD

House of Blues Anaheim – INTOCABLE, GRUPO VISON

Lodge Room – NATEWANTSTOBATTLE

The Love Song – THE HARMED BROTHERS, IN/PLANES

McCabe's Guitar Shop – EILEN JEWELL, AMANDA ANNE PLATT

The Novo – FLATBUSH ZOMBIES

Paladino's – THE DEVILS ONLY, FRAME BY FRAME, TORQUE THRUSTER, UNSOUND FOUNDATION, RULES OF SOCIETY

Pappy & Harriet's – SMOKY KNIGHTS

Regent Theater – HAR MAR SUPERSTAR

The Roxy – NEFFEX, LIP CANDY, CHARLIE DEPEW

Teragram Ballroom – SUNFLOWER BEAN, JESSE JO STARK

Troubadour – JOHN BUTLET TRIO

Viper Room – WE BELONG

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, KING COTTON

Whisky A Go-Go – FASTER PUSSYCAT

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

1720 – PLANET ASIA, BLU&MED

Amplyfi – HVNTED, DIVIDED MINDS, ANDRE JAY

Avalon Hollywood – KRYDER, EDDIE PORTILLO, FITTA, TED NAZARIAN

Belasco Theater – LNY TNZ, NUKID, ACRAZE, STOUTTY

Bootleg Theater – VERY BE CAREFUL

Café NELA – BARON BANDINI, SOLD AND BONES, SYMBOL SIX, GREG ANTISTA AND THE LONELY STREETS

Coach House – AL JARDINE

The Echo – PINKY PINKY

Exchange LA – DREZO, NO MANA, 13

FivePoint Amphitheatre – CHICAGO, REP SPEEDWAGON, MICHAEL TOLCHER

Five Star Bar – DEMERIT

Ford Theatres – CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD

Harvelle's Santa Monica – JIMMY Z

Hollywood Bowl – DIANA ROSS

Hollywood Palladium – FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS

Honda Center – STEVIE B, EXPOSE, TAYLOE DAYNE, TRINERE, COMPANY B, DEBBIE DEB, NOEL, BETTY D & SWEET SENSATION, THE JETS, TKA/K7, NU SHOOZ, TAG TEAM, 69 BOYZ

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – WOLVES, ANDY ALLO, LAURA SAGGERS, LIJIE

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – DALTON DAY

House of Blues Anaheim – INTOCABLE, GRUPO VISON

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – FOREVER IN YOUR MIND, DANA VAUGHNS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DAN NAVARRO

The Novo – EVIDENCE

Paladino's – HOLLYWOOD 77, JANES ADDICTED, MY MICHELLE, THE FIENDS, THE TUMBLE WEEDS

Pappy & Harriet's – PAUL CHESNE

The Roxy - TWRP

Silverlake Lounge – FRANK'S WHITE CANVAS, CALYXA, ANTHONY CAULKINS, HANNAH ROSE COLLINS

Teragram Ballroom – SIMIAN MOBILE DISCO

Troubadour – TREEPEOPLE

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY, GIRL FRIDAYS w/DEBRA LEE, DEANNA DAMICO-WHITE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA LAWYERS – TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 OVERTURE & LEONARD BERNSTEIN CENTENNIAL SALUTE

Whisky A Go-Go – FRANK DIMINO AND PUNKY MEADOWS

The Wiltern – NEW FOUND GLORY, BAYSIDE, THE MOVIELIFE, WILLIAN RYAN KEY

J Mascis Timothy Norris

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Bootleg Theater – LOVE GHOST

City National Grove of Anaheim – #YES50

The Echo – BLACKFOOT GYPSIES

Echoplex – THE MUSIC OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD FOR KIDS (early shows)

Echoplex – ZANIAS, HUMAN TOYS

Five Star Bar – STRIP THE SOUL, BLACKLIST 9, SACRED FIRE

Harvelle's Santa Monica – THE TOLEDO SHOW

Hollywood Bowl – LITTLE DRAGON, BADBADNOTGOOD, GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – THE BROTHERS LANDAU & SONS OF TOWN HALL

House of Blues Anaheim – NEW FOUND GLORY, BAYSIDE, THE MOVIELIFE, WILLIAM RYAN KEY

McCabe's Guitar Shop – J MASCIS

Pappy & Harriet's – THE SUNDAY BAND

Viper Room – DEAD GIRLS ACADEMY, RIOT CHILD

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE FLAW, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, DEBRA LEE, M-SQUAD

Whisky A Go-Go – VIXEN, PRECIOUS METAL

MONDAY, JUNE 18

The Echo – CAT SCAN

El Rey Theatre – ERIC PASLAY

The Love Song – 7 DEADLY 5

The Love Song – LONE PRIESTESS

The Satellite – SPARE PARTS FOR BROKEN HEARTS, IRESS

Teragram Ballroom – STARS, SHAMIR

Troubadour – KING PRINCESS

Viva Rancho Cantina – BROMBIES, THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Walt Disney Concert Hall – WORLD PROJECTS' LA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION, VIGIL OF WAR

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Bootleg Theater – SUN JUNE, HAUNTED SUMMER, TONOPAH, WISHED BONE

The Echo – NIGHTGOWN, SIKEMOR, CAPE WEATHER

Echoplex – POLO & PAN

Fonda Theatre – FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – HONEY COUNTY & KALIE SHORR, ANNIE FITZGERALD

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – ANA TIJOUX'S ROJA Y NEGRO

Regent Theater – PLASTILINA MOSH

The Roxy – SCARLXRD

The Satellite – MOBLEY, ANML, BIKINI TRILL

Troubadour – KING PRINCESS

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, VIVA! JAZZ JAM w/STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – YANN TIERSEN

Bootleg Theater – THE PRETTY FLOWERS, NO WIN, MARRIAGE MATERIAL

Five Star Bar – WHO SAVES THE HERO?

Glass House – STARS, SHAMIR

Harvelle's Santa Monica – HOUSE OF VIBE ALLSTARS

Hollywood Bowl – ANDREA BOCELLI

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – NINA DIAZ

The Love Song – GISELLE

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – ANA TIJOUX'S ROJA Y NEGRO

Regent Theater – JOE CARDAMONE, ANNIE HARDY, MELISSA BROOKS

Silverlake Lounge – CONDINA RECORDS

Teragram Ballroom – ALY & AJ

Troubadour – BADFLOWER

Viper Room – BOOGIE WONDER BAND

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Walt Disney Concert Hall – MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA AT TEMPLE SQUARE

EXPAND The Fontaines Madison Freeman/Lucky Cat Club

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

1720 – GREEN GALACTIC'S 25-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Amoeba Music – DAWES

Bootleg Theater – CLARA-NOVA, MISTY BOYCE, GENTRY

Café NELA – OTANANA TRIO, SEVEN DEADLY FIVE, NON BLIPS

Coach House – NANCY WILSON

The Echo – TED LEO AND THE PHARMACISTS

Echoplex – MEN I TRUST

Five Star Bar – BÄDR VOGU, SKULLS, ABANDON THE SUN

Harvelle's Santa Monica – LITTLE MISS NASTY

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – MORGAN EVANS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – LUCY WALSH, DIANA DEMUTH

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – WEATHERS, STRAY MONROE

The Love Song – EMILY HERNDON

The Love Song – BARNA HOWARD

The Novo – WALE

Pappy & Harriet's – BALTO

The Satellite – PLUTO THE PLANET, HOLY WATER BUFFALO, CALEB TRASK, THE MORNING YELLS

Silverlake Lounge – TURTLES ON SPEED, BAD CONTRACT, JUGGS

Staples Center – LL COOL J feat. DJ Z TRIP, NAS, LUDACRIS, NE-YO

Teragram Ballroom – THE FONTAINES, SWIMM, THE HONEYSTICKS

Troubadour – HALEY REINHART

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY ANGEL w/GUTIERREZ 3, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

1720 – WEDIDIT 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Amplyfi – ELENA, NYQUIST, JOSH ROSENBLUM BAND

Avalon Hollywood – WIWEK, CESQEAUX RAWTEK, LOSH, BRAVEAUX, FATSINCE9

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – TIGER ARMY

Bootleg Theater – BENT KNEE, GATHERERS, ROBBIE FITZSIMMONS

Café NELA – RIKK AGNEW BAND, LOS CREEPERS, PEDAL STRIKE, LOSS FOR CONCERN

Coach House – GARY HOEY

The Echo – TED LEO AND THE PHARMACISTS

Echoplex – KING COYA & QUEEN CHOLAS, DAT GARCIA, EL G

El Rey Theatre – ROCK THE CURE "DECADES" SHOW

Exchange LA – TWO FRIENDS

Fonda Theatre – KYARY PAMYU PAMYU

Fox Theater Pomona – THE SPECIALS, LORI VEE

Harvelle's Santa Monica – CLIFF BEACH, GR3, THE FREEDOM LEDGES, JHEY AND THE WHEE, QUIMICA

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – HOLLIS BROWN, CODY LOVAAS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – JARED RABIN

The Love Song – THE LOVE-BIRDS, SMOKESCREENS, RED CHANNEL

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOAN SHELLEY, VIKESH KAPOOR

The Mint – ETHAN TUCKER

The Novo – RICH THE KID

The Satellite – RED BARAAT

Staples Center – CHRIS BROWN, SZA, ELLA MAI

Teragram Ballroom – LA LUZ, SUMMER TWINS

Troubadour – BRICK + MORTAR, THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES

Viper Room – THE NORTH, TO THE WOLVES, FFUM

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, JANICE JOHNSON'S ROCKnRETRO

Walt Disney Concert Hall – FRESNO OPERA & ORCHESTRA SUMMER ACADEMY

Whisky A Go-Go – JIZZY PEARL

The Wiltern – NACHO

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – TIGER ARMY, TWIN TEMPLE

Amplyfi – J LYNN THE BRIDE, INSOMNIACS

Avalon Hollywood – SUPER8 & TAB, CALINOVAS REVKIN

Bootleg Theater – IMMERSION, NEWMAN WOLF

City National Grove of Anaheim – THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW

The Echo – SON OF AN ILLUSTRIOUS FATHER

Echoplex – AVID DANCER

El Rey Theatre – ROCK THE CURE "DECADES" SHOW

Exchange LA – A-TRAK

Fonda Theatre – CALPURNIA, SPENDTIME PALACE

Ford Theatres – TAIKOPROJECT

Glass House – JAPANESE BREAKFAST, FLORIST, SASAMI ASHWORTH

Harvelle's Santa Monica – BLOWIN' SMOKE

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – MELISSA GOTTLIEB

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – TAYLOR GREY

House of Blues Anaheim – THE DICKIES, D.I., JFA, SPLIT DECISION

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – SMG4

The Love Song – ROSCOE'S BAND

The Novo – TINASHE, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, GHOSS

The Novo – DOM KENNEDY (late show)

Paladino's – MANDY LION & ROY Z AND FRIENDS

Pappy & Harriet's – THE EVANGENITALS

Silverlake Lounge – KAYLA MELTZER, LAVENDER FIELDS, CRINOLINE, GHOSTS OF THE INSANE

Staples Center – RAE SREMMURD, FERG, NIPSEY HUSSLE, PLAYBOI CARTI, KAMAIYAH, WONDAGURL

Troubadour – THE GET UP KIDS

Viper Room – TANTRIC, KILLSET, VATTICA, ZAANO

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, DEVON RAWLINGS & CRAZY HEART, STEVE WADDINGTON

Walt Disney Concert Hall – KKJZ SUMMER BENEFIT CONCERT

Whisky A Go-Go – GHOST TRIBUTE, IRON MAIDEN TRIBUTE

The Wiltern – TRIXIE MATTEL



SUNDAY, JUNE 24

1720 – NEO SYNTHWAVE LA

Bootleg Theater – TALK TIME, DIZZY SPELLS, COUSIN LIAR

Café NELA – CARNAGE ASADA, THE GOLDEN RULERS

The Echo – GOSPELBEACH

Echoplex – CAT SCAN

The Forum – DA-BANGG RELOADED: THE TOUR

Harvelle's Santa Monica – THE TOLEDO SHOW

Hollywood Bowl – FATHER JOHN MISTY, GILLIAN WELCH, BIG THIEF

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues Anaheim – CHON, TRICOT, POLYPHIA, TTNG,

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – MESSER

The Love Song – NICHOLAS MERZ, ADAM PAYNE, KATHLEEN KIM

McCabe's Guitar Shop – STEVE POLTZ

The Novo – KEVIN GATES

Pappy & Harriet's – THE SUNDAY BAND

Santa Barbara Bowl – SLIGHTLY STOOPID, STICK FIGURE, PEPPER

Troubadour – THE CALLING

Viper Room – LIGHT THIS CITY, GYGAX

Viva Rancho Cantina – TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC CONCERT MADE IN AMERICA

EXPAND Gillian Welch Mark Seliger

MONDAY, JUNE 25

Belasco Theater – O3 CREDO CONCERT

Bootleg Theater – MAX FROST

The Echo – CAT SCAN

Five Star Bar – TRAFFIC DEATH, SMD, SHORTER TEMPER

Hollywood Bowl – ROD STEWART, CYNDI LAUPER

The Love Song – BRANDON GRAHAM, MONIQUE MAION

Regent Theater – EX STAINS

The Satellite – BROMBONES, BRIAN BUCKLEY BAND, SUN GRAVES

Teragram Ballroom – 20 YEARS OF ANTICON: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF BRENDON "ALIAS" WHITNEY w/special guests BATHS, YONI WOLF, DOSH, FOG JEL, DOSEONE, D33J

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION, VIGIL OF WAR



TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Bootleg Theater – SWERVE, TEST

The Echo – SHOPPING

Hollywood Bowl – ROD STEWART, CYNDI LAUPER

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – CRIMSON CALAMITY

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – BROOKE, JOSEPHSON, SUMMERLAND, SHANDEE LAYNE & ERIN O'DOWD

House of Blues Anaheim – DITA VON TEESE AND THE COPPER COUPE BURLESQUE REVUE

Lodge Room – MIDDLE KIDS

The Love Song – PAUL NICHOLAS SLATER

Teragram Ballroom – KADHJA BONET

Troubadour – RADNOR + LEE

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

Amoeba Music – THE INTERRUPTERS

Belasco Theater – FAMOUS DEX

Bootleg Theater – POLARTROPICA, DISCO SHRINE, METRONOHM

Coach House – TED NUGENT

The Echo – ANDY JENKINS

Five Star Bar – TETRACHROMAT, GANJASHAMAN

Harvelle's Santa Monica – HOUSE OF VIBE ALLSTARS

Hollywood Bowl – POST MALONE

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – THE EIFFELS, BETA PLAY, ELLE WINTER

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – ALEXANDER CARDINALE & PARKER LANE

The Love Song – CARNIVAL OF SOUL

Regent Theater – TRASHCAN SINATRAS

The Roxy – MAÎTRE GIMS, QUINCY

The Satellite – SPIRIT IN THE ROOM, BUSTIE, BLOOD CANDY

Silverlake Lounge – GREX, EMILY HAY/STEUART LIEBIG DUO, LOGAN HONE, MAX KUTNER

Viper Room – MORE THAN WORDS

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

Amoeba Music – DE'ANZA

Amplyfi – CAPITAL NORTH, FOREIGN SONS, EYES EAT SUNS, SKATIN SATAN

Belasco Theater – YEARS AND YEARS

Bootleg Theater – NIK FREITAS

Coach House – TED NUGENT

El Rey Theatre – BANES WORLD, INNER WAVE, MICHAEL SEYER

Five Star Bar – LA STORY

Fonda Theatre – EVERCLEAR, MARCY PLAYGROUND, LOCAL H

Greek Theatre – JANELLE MONÁE, ST. BEAUTY

Harvelle's Santa Monica – FAREED HAQUE AND HIS FUNK BROTHERS, MARCUS REZAK AND FRIENDS

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – SARAH PUMPHREY, SARA NIEMIETZ & W.G. SNUFFY WALDEN, BEN BOSTICK, LUKE WINSLOW-KING

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – LIZZIE WEBER & ANDREA VON KAMPEN

House of Blues Anaheim – FAMOUS DEX

The Love Song – SPAIN

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – THE SECRET SOCIETY OF THE SISTERHOOD

McCabe's Guitar Shop – TOM PAXTON & THE DON JUANS

Pappy & Harriet's – THE TRASHCAN SINATRAS

Regent Theater – DREAD MAR-I

The Roxy – NESSLY

The Satellite – LOVE AND A .38, THE NIGHT RIDERS, TONY LUNN

Silverlake Lounge – OBEY THE WOLVES, ZEBULONKROL, MIKE BAUER, HARIZ

Teragram Ballroom – LOUIS FUTON

Troubadour – GIN WIGMORE

Viper Room – SLUM VILLAGE

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, DANNY SANDOCK, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – DIO DISCIPLES



FRIDAY, JUNE 29

1720 – BROWNIES & LEMONADE

Amplyfi – BIG SQUID, FAYLEEN MORROW

Avalon Hollywood – PARTY THIEVES, XAN GRIFFIN, BASKO, JEREMIAH RED, MICHAEL MIND, BABEL

Belasco Theater – YULTRON'S 1st ANNUAL RAVE PROM

Bootleg Theater – MIVHAEL RAULT, LEVITATION ROOM

Café NELA – ENEMY PROOF, LOSS FOR CONCERN, AKRID, RECKLESS

Coach House – SERPENTINE FIRE

The Echo – BAYNK

Echoplex – KHEMMIS

El Rey Theatre – JAMES WILLIAMSON AND THE PINK HEARTS, PRIMA DONNA

Exchange LA – MALAA

Fonda Theatre – MAGIC GIANT, YOUNG RISING SONS

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – EARTH MOON EARTH

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – RUBAIYAT, MAGGIE BELLE BAND, GREAT TIME, SWEET TALK RADIO & EDIE CAREY

House of Blues Anaheim – EVERCLEAR, MARCY PLAYGROUND, LOCAL H

The Love Song – MATT DORRIEN

McCabe's Guitar Shop – KP HAWTHORN, GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE, NOCONA

Microsoft Theater – MIKU EXPO 2018

The Mint – DANIEL NICOLE

The Novo – LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS

Paladino's – LED ZEPPLAND

Pappy & Harriet's – ROSE'S PAWN SHOP

Regent Theater – THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

The Roxy – JAG, KOTA THE FRIEND, CYNDEE

Teragram Ballroom – THE REGRETTES, DESTROY BOYS, FRINGE

Viper Room – US BOMBS, D.I.

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, TYLER PRESTON, GIRL FRIDAYS w/DEBRA LEE, CARMINE SARDO

Combichrist Ticketfly

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

Amplyfi – ORGANIZED CHAOS, BIG WEDNESDAY, CLAUDIO PARRONE, CO-O

Avalon Hollywood – BEN NICKY, CASEY RASCH, JORZA

Bootleg Theater – SNAIL MAIL, BONNY DOON

Café NELA – PAT TODD AND THE RANKOUTSIDERS, MEDICINE BIRD, DOUBLE E & BAD BUSINESS, SPENT IDOLS

Coach House – LIVE DEAD & RIDERS

The Echo – HOMESAFE

Exchange LA – GREEN VELVET

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – ROBOT NATURE, ALEXA VILLA, LOLA TOBEN

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – ARI NIKOLE, CALVILLO SISTERS, THE MOTEL BROTHERS & KATIE BUXTON, CAMERON CALLOWAY

House of Blues Anaheim – LED ZEPAGAIN

Regent Theater – COMBICHRIST

El Rey Theatre – NIGHT RIOTS, COURTSHIP, SILENT RIVAL

FivePoint Amphitheatre – DIRTY HEADS, IRATION

Fonda Theatre – COLD CAVE, BLACK MARBLE, CHOIR BOY

Ford Theatres – FIESTA MEXICANA – YO TE RECUERDO: HOMENAJE A JUAN GABRIEL

Greek Theatre – SMOKEY ROBINSON

Hollywood Bowl – GREASE SING-A-LONG

Honda Center – FISHFEST 2018

McCabe's Guitar Shop – WILLIE NILE

Microsoft Theater – FARRUKO, LARY OVER

The Mint – PARTICLE

Paladino's – MOTORBREATH, PRIEST UNLEASHED, HURRIKANE, UNDER THE SUN

Pappy & Harriet's – MOONSVILLE COLLECTIVE

Rose Bowl – DRUM CORPS AT THE ROSE BOWL

The Roxy – STREET DOGS, THE LAST GANG, LEFT ALONE

The Satellite – THE REASN, ARIEL BEESLEY, PAIGE GARABITO, SATTA

Silverlake Lounge – SOLOMON THE ARTISTÉ, HARVEY LEONA, URSA MAJOR

Teragram Ballroom – METROPOLIS LIVE feat. JASON BENTLEY

Viper Room – MR CROWLEY, UNCHAINED BOX, SURFACE TENSION, ROOM SERVICE

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, LORI DONATO, CATAHOULA

Whisky A Go-Go – HED PE

Wilshire Ebell Theatre – RAHIM SHAHRYARI



JULY



SUNDAY, JULY 1

Bootleg Theater – SNAIL MAIL, BONNY DOON, EMPATH

Café NELA – EL DRED

The Echo + Echoplex – NO AGE, SADGIRL

Five Star Bar – BRAIN DEAD, RAILGUN, BOMBSCARE

Hollywood Bowl – REGGAE NIGHT XVII

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – PARTICLE

The Love Song – LAKE RYAN, DYLAN RODRIGUE

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CINDY LEE BERRYHILL

Pappy & Harriet's – THE SUNDAY BAND

Regent Theater – THE HORRORS

Viper Room – RENEGADES OF RAGE, PRETTY HATE MACHINE

Viva Rancho Cantina – FIDDLE JAM, THE FLAW, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – INNER CITY YOUTH ORCHESTRA LA

Whisky A Go-Go – IKE TURNER Jr.



MONDAY, JULY 2

The Echo – TRANSVIOLET

Hollywood Bowl – FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR w/THE GO-GOS

The Satellite – OCTOBER'S CHILD

Silverlake Lounge – ASTERHOUSE, ARMS OF TRIPOLI, SOME GIFTS

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BROMBIES

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION, THE KNITTS, THE WRAITH



TUESDAY, JULY 3

Five Star Bar – OUTRUN THE SUNLIGHT, AVIATIONS, AEONIC IMPULSE

Greek Theatre – BRIT FLOYD

Hollywood Bowl – FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR w/THE GO-GOS

The Satellite – DZR, HOLY CUTS, DEAD AIR, FAMILY CASH

Viper Room – PEACE FROG, COSMIC EYE

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

Whisky A Go-Go – WILD CHILD



WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Five Star Bar – SCARLET CANARY

Hollywood Bowl – FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR w/THE GO-GOS

Silverlake Lounge – THE GREEN DOOR

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – REGISTERED OFFENDER



THURSDAY, JULY 5

1720 – ANGEL VIVALDI

Café NELA – DEAD BABIES, TOTAL MASSACRE, 13th VICTIM, CONFUSED

Greek Theatre – PRIMUS, MASTADON, JJUUJJUU

Hollywood Bowl – HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE

House of Blues Anaheim – LOS CAFRES

The Satellite – THE BIG TAKEOVER, JACKIE MENDEZ, XIANTONI ARI

Silverlake Lounge – ALÉ

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – CHIN UP, KID



FRIDAY, JULY 6

Bootleg Theater – PETAL, CAMP COPE, SIDNEY GISH

Café NELA – YAWNING MAN, GOLDEN RULERS

Coach House – GUN BOAT KINGS

The Echo – LAUNDER

Exchange LA – MERCER

Fonda Theatre – MOE.

Ford Theatres – BOLEROS DE NOCHE

The Forum – GOT7

Greek Theatre – VANCE JOY

Hollywood Bowl – JENNIFER HUDSON w/ORCHESTRA

House of Blues Anaheim – THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, WHITECHAPEL, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, AVERSIONS CROWN, SHADOW OF INTENT

The Love Song – LO CARMEN

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JIM KWESKIN, MEREDITH AXELROD

The Mint – PHIL LASSITER

Pappy & Harriet's – BIG SANDY AND HIS FLY-RITE BOYS

Regent Theater – CODE ORANGE

Troubadour – SLEEPTALK

Viper Room – YACHTLEY CREW, PRISS

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, BULLDAWG BLUES BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – RAELYN NELSON BAND

EXPAND Dead Meadow Courtesy Dead Meadow

SATURDAY, JULY 7

Amplyfi – ASK JONESY & CO., KOTA WADE, LOWER JOY

Avalon Hollywood – STANDERWI, SEAN TYAS, TRANSCENDENT, KUMASHI, ORIGIN

Belasco Theater – 1LIFE FESTIVAL

Café NELA – BACKBITER, MECOLODIACS, ZANER SCHLOSS

Coach House – YOUNG DUBLINERS

Dodger Stadium – DEAD & COMPANY

The Echo – FORTH WANDERERS

Five Star Bar – B-SIDE JUNKIE, JOY REVISION

Glass House – THE RAP CONTEST

Hollywood Bowl – JENNIFER HUDSON w/ORCHESTRA

Hollywood Palladium – 4B

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – ASA EY

House of Blues Anaheim – DAMAGE INC, NOISE POLLUTION, JUST LIKE PRIEST

The Love Song – EMAEL

McCabe's Guitar Shop – HEATHER MALONEY

Pacific Amphitheatre – EL FANTASMA, VOZ DE MANDO, KANALES

Pappy & Harriet's – MOE

The Roxy – SOUND OF GHOSTS, LA RIVER BEND, KID GIANT

Santa Barbara Bowl – STEVIE B., LISA LISA, EXPOSE, TAYLOR DAYNE, DEBBIE DEB, THE JETS, NU SHOOZ

Teragram Ballroom – DEAD MEADOW

Viper Room – CRIMSON RIOT

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, M-SQUAD / 3 BALLS OF FIRE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – iPALPITI ARTISTS INTERNATIONAL

Whisky A Go-Go – HOLLYWOOD ROSES



SUNDAY, JULY 8

The Echo – CALEB CAUDLE

FivePoint Amphitheatre – COUNTING CROWS, LIVE

House of Blues Anaheim – GOSPEL BRUNCH

Pacific Amphitheatre – STRAIGHT NO CHASER, JON McLAUGHLIN

Regent Theater – THE THREE STOOGES – "LIVE ON STAGE"

The Roxy – SURF CURSE, GLADSIR

Viva Rancho Cantina – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS, TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, KALIFORNIA KINGSNAKES, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC CONCERT PHANTOM MEETS PUCCINI



MONDAY, JULY 9

The Love Song – THE COALS

Regent Theater – THE THREE STOOGES – "LIVE ON STAGE"

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION, THE KNITTS



TUESDAY, JULY 10

Coach House – ERIC JOHNSON

Greek Theatre – SLYVAN ESSO, AMBER COFFMAN

Hollywood Bowl – BERNSTEIN 100 CELEBRATION w/DUDAMEL

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – STATIC & SURRENDER, MICK FLANNERY

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – TWRP

The Love Song – AUSTIN MANUEL, SMITH ALLEN

Regent Theater – THE THREE STOOGES – "LIVE ON STAGE"

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE





WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

Bootleg Theater – DRAX PROJECT, CASTLECOMER, TANUKICHAN

El Rey Theatre – BAZZI

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – WAKER

The Love Song – LUCY ARNELL, HENRY WOLFE, LAEL NEALE

The Mint – MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS

The Satellite – DUSK, LADYKILLER, THE UNDERCOVER

Teragram Ballroom – KINA GRANNIS, IMAGINARY FUTURE

Troubadour – DREAM MACHINES

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – REGISTERED OFFENDER

Anoushka Shankar Jamie-James Medina/DG

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Bootleg Theater – BELLOWS, DINERS

City National Grove of Anaheim – CHRIS ISAAK

The Echo – JOAN OF ARC

Echoplex – STEFFLON DON

Five Star Bar – FYCK

Fonda Theatre – NEUROSIS, CONVERGE, AMENRA

Hammer Museum – STILL WOOZY, NEIL FRANCES

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL CONDUCTS RACHMANINOFF

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – JUSTIN FURSTENFELD

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – OH JEREMIAH

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – ANOUSHKA SHANKAR

Pacific Amphitheatre – FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS, PACIFIC SYMPHONY

The Satellite – MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE, DANG CLETS

Teragram Ballroom – DRUGDEALER

Troubadour – BOB SCHNEIDER

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – THE LUNIZ



FRIDAY, JULY 13

1720 – SARGEIST

Amplyfi – FORTY FEET TALL

Avalon Hollywood – ATLIENS

Belasco Theater – SOUND & FURY FESTIVAL 2018

Café NELA – MECOLODIACS, WALKER BRIGADE, NOSTRADUMASS, TOMMY CHIFFON THREE, PUPPET SHOW

Coach House – COCO MONTOYA

The Echo – BLACK FLAMINGO

El Rey Theatre – BAZZI

Fonda Theatre – DANNY DUNCAN

The Forum – HARRY STYLES, KACEY MUSGRAVES

Greek Theatre – KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Hollywood Bowl – MICHAEL McDONALD, KENNY LOGGINS, CHRISTOPHER CROSS, w/ORCHESTRA

House of Blues Anaheim – YACHTLEY CREW

The Mint – THE FUNKIN TRUTH

Pacific Amphitheatre – RATT, CINDERELLA'S TOM KEIFER, LYNCH MOB

The Roxy – STATE TO STATE, THE JACKS, WOLVES, PLEASURE FIX

The Satellite – LAURELINE, THE MILLENIAL CLUB, LOVE YOU LATER

Teragram Ballroom – ARMS AKIMBO

Troubadour – THE MELVINS

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, JANICE JOHNSON'S ROCKnRETRO

Whisky A Go-Go – L.A. GUNS

Dick Dale Donna Balancia

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Avalon Hollywood – MARKUS SCHULZ

Belasco Theater – SOUND & FURY FESTIVAL 2018

Bootleg Theater – Y LA BAMBA, KATZÙ OSO, SISTER MANTOS

Café NELA – FAILING UP, ABOLISHIONIST, BARON BANDINI

Coach House – DICK DALE

Exchange LA – WOLFGANG GARTNER

Five Star Bar – ARACHNIGOD, WITHERMOON

Fonda Theatre – SNOW THA PRODUCT

The Forum – HARRY STYLES, KACEY MUSGRAVES

Greek Theatre – BRENTON WOOD, AMANDA PEREZ, MC MAGIC, THE DRAMATICS, MIDNIGHT STAR, JOE BATAAN, GQ, TIERRA, THE FLOATERS, LITTLE WILLIE G

Hollywood Bowl – MICHAEL McDONALD, KENNY LOGGINS, CHRISTOPHER CROSS, w/ORCHESTRA

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – OLIVIA HENRY, ELLISA SUN AND TRUE VIOLET

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – THE SWEEPLINGS, BROOKE ANNIBALE, THE SAXOPHONES

House of Blues Anaheim – LYFE JENNINGS

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – THE LITTLE MERMEN

Lodge Room – CITIZEN

The Love Song – JEREMY PINNELL, SAM MORROW

McCabe's Guitar Shop – BOB NEUWIRTH, DON HEFFINGTON

The Mint – BILLY BOB THORNTON AND THE BOXMASTERS

Pacific Amphitheatre – TREVOR NOAH

Pappy & Harriet's – WE ARE SCIENTISTS

The Roxy – ELIGH

Silverlake Lounge – BAUDELAIRE

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, STEVE WADDINGTON

Whisky A Go-Go – L.A. GUNS



SUNDAY, JULY 15

Coach House – RITA COOLIDGE

Five Star Bar – IN THE WHALE

Grand Park – DOC MARTIN, TARA BROOKS, ANTON TUMAS

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL AND VERDI'S OTELLO

Honda Center – KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

Lodge Room – LARAAJI

The Mint – THE ARTISANALS

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR

Regent Theater – THE DIPLOMATS

The Roxy – FOREVER IN YOUR MIND

Viper Room – DOPE, SOCIETY 1, TAIPAN, SIGNAL 99

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE FLAW, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, DEBRA LEE, M-SQUAD

Whisky A Go-Go – SONIC BOOM, MOTORCYCLE BOY



MONDAY, JULY 16

The Echo – FLASHER

The Love Song – RYAN MARTIN, CHELSEA COY, ANNIE McQUEEN

Viva Rancho Cantina – BROMBIES, THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – REGISTERED OFFENDER



TUESDAY, JULY 17

The Echo – SERPENTWITHFEET

Harvelle's Santa Monica – JACKIO

Hollywood Bowl – BEETHOWEN MASTERPIECES

Silverlake Lounge – BORN TWINS, GOOD RUIN, WILD YEAR, OBSCURA LUNA

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

The Echo – SARAH SHOOK AND THE DISARMERS

Five Star Bar – NADA, STRIPPERS

The Forum – PARAMORE, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, JAY SOM

Hollywood Bowl – SEAL w/ORCHESTRA, CORINNE BAILEY RAE

The Love Song – THE MATT DEMERITT TRIO

The Novo – EASTON CORBIN

Pacific Amphitheatre – KOOL & THE GANG, VILLAGE PEOPLE

The Roxy – BLACK MAP, MIDDLE CLASS RUT

Silverlake Lounge – MOON DARLING, PACIFIC RADIO, MISS JUPITER

Viper Room – GRAVESHADOW, ANTHEA, TZIMANI, EVENT HORIZON

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – REGISTERED OFFENDER



THURSDAY, JULY 19

Café NELA – DIMBER, BARON BANDINI, TALKIES, MEAN JOLENE

Coach House – LITTLE RIVER BAND

The Echo – HYPNOTHESIS

Echoplex – HOLY WAVE, VERSING, SMOKESCREENS

FivePoint Amphitheatre – PENTATONIX

Five Star Bar – VOID CEREMONY, MYSTICISM

The Forum – THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, WALK THE MOON, K.FLAY, WELSHLY ARMS

Hammer Museum – KAUF

Hollywood Bowl – MOZART & TCHAIKOVSKY

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – JUSTIN FURSTENFELD

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – A IS FOR ATOM

Lodge Room – WYE OAK

The Mint – ROOTS OF REBELLION

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, X, THE FIXX

Regent Theater – THE PILLOWS

The Roxy – STEPHEN MALKMUS & THE JICKS, DOMMENGANG

The Satellite – THE LESSON L.A. EDITION

Silverlake Lounge – NOBODY BUT YOU, APPERSON, CORRE DIABLO

Troubadour – THE CADILLAC THREE

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY ANGEL w/GUTIERREZ 3, JIMMY LEE HARRIS



FRIDAY, JULY 20

Café NELA – MANGO NAPALM, NEPTUNE RECOVERY

Coach House – SUPER DIAMOND

The Echo – BOY PABLO

El Rey Theatre – U.S. GIRLS, PRETTIEST EYES

FivePoint Amphitheatre – JEFF BECK, PAUL RODGERS, ANN WILSON

The Forum – LOGIC, NF, KYLE

Fox Theater Pomona – THE ADICTS

Harvelle's Santa Monica – THE HEAVYWAITS

Hollywood Bowl – JAWS IN CONCERT

Microsoft Theater – THE WHISPERS, JEFFREY OSBORNE, PEABO BRYSON, FREDDIE JACKSON, HOWARD HEWETT

Pacific Amphitheatre – STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT, THE STEEP CANYON RANGERS, JEFF BABKO

Teragram Ballroom – JULIETTE & THE LICKS

Troubadour – THE MATCHES

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, NOMAD

Whisky A Go-Go – AGENT ORANGE

The Wiltern – CAR SEAT HEADREST



SATURDAY, JULY 21

Bootleg Theater – MOM JEANS, PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA, SAVE FACE, AWAKEBUTSTILLINBED, SNOOZE

Café NELA – RIKK AGNEW BAND, RF7, DIVINE DIRT, PROFESSOR AND THE MADMEN

Coach House – MICK ADAMS & THE STONES

El Rey Theatre – GLASSJAW, JPEGMAFIA, HESITATION WOUNDS

Five Star Bar – THE LIMIT CLUB

The Forum – IMAGINE DRAGONS, GRACE VANDERWAAL

Glass House – THE CURSE, MALADJUSTED, SUBSTANCE, JOY REVISION, DIRTY OLD TOWN

Greek Theatre – SALT N PEPA, THE VILLAGE PEOPLE, LISA LISA, TRINERE, BRENDA K STAR, SA-FIRE, NOCERA, PRETTY POISON, NOEL

Hollywood Bowl – JAWS IN CONCERT

Honda Center – BRAD PAISLEY

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – ALANA SWEETWATER, EMMA CAIRO & JUSTIN PAUL SANDERS, KRIS ANGELIS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – JAROD DICKENSON

Lazaro's Latin Lounge – BICEP, COURTESY, DAVE P

McCabe's Guitar Shop – LOUISE GOFFIN

Microsoft Theater – LA ARROLLADORA BANDA EL LIMÓN

Pacific Amphitheatre – WHICH ONE'S PINK?

Pappy & Harriet's – PHOEBE BRIDGES

Regent Theater – BOY PABLO

Silverlake Lounge – SATELLITE PILOT

Staples Center – TIM McGRAW & FAITH HILL

Teragram Ballroom – EL DUSTY

Troubadour – RANDY BACHMAN

Viper Room – COCO & FRIENDS, DJ DAN, COLETTE, LACEY IQ

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, KING COTTON

The Wiltern – VICTOR MANUELLE



SUNDAY, JULY 22

Bootleg Theater – PEARL & THE OYSTERS, PRUDENCE, THE BEN VARIAN APPROACH

Coach House – THE FIXX

The Echo – SAM OUTLAW

FivePoint Amphitheatre – LOGIC, NF, KYLE

Five Star Bar – WORSHIPPER

The Forum – IMAGINE DRAGONS, GRACE VANDERWAAL

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – SATELLITE PILOT, DAN & DRUM, XINXIN & CAMP COUNSELLOR

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues Anaheim – GOSPEL BRUNCH

The Love Song – THE LITTLE MISS, SEAN FLEMING, LIV SLINGERLAND

Shrine Expo Hall – MY BLOODY VALENTINE, PROTOMARTYR

Viva Rancho Cantina – TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, KALIFORNIA KINGSNAKES, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Whisky A Go-Go – THE FAB FOUR



MONDAY, JULY 23

The Love Song – PEARL AND THE OYSTERS

Microsoft Theater – THE SISTINE CHAPEL CHOIR

Silverlake Lounge – MASON SUMMIT, MADELEINE MAYI

Troubadour – JUDITH OWEN

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION



TUESDAY, JULY 24

The Echo – STARBENDERS

Hollywood Bowl – SIBELIUS & RAVEL

House of Blues Anaheim – JESSE McCARTNEY

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

Cut Chemist Timothy Norris

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Belasco Theater – JESSE McCARTNEY

Echo - PHOTAY

Five Star Bar – KATY ASHLEY

The Love Song – KASEY ANDERSON

Pacific Amphitheatre – SUPERTRAMP'S ROGER HODGSON, AL STEWART

Shrine Expo Hall – STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

Troubadour – THE SPENCER LEE BAND

Viper Room – GABBA GABBA HEYS

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – REGISTERED OFFENDER

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Coach House – PATTY SMYTH & SCANDAL, THE EMPTY POCKETS

Five Star Bar – THE RELATIVE MINIMUM, THE IMAGE YOU CLAIM

Hammer Museum – CUT CHEMIST

Hollywood Bowl – MASTERWORKS BY GRIEG

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – JUSTIN FURSTENFELD

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – JENNY AND THE MEXICATS

Pacific Amphitheatre – RETRO FUTURA TOUR

The Roxy – YUNG BANS

Silverlake Lounge – LIZ BILLS

Skirball Cultural Center – GOAPELE

Troubadour – DAVE ALVIN and JIMMIE DALE GILMORE

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, DANNY SANDOCK, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – GARBEAST, RESONATE

Blondie Chrysalis Records

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Amplyfi – ANTHONY AMORIM

Café NELA – BLACK WIDOWS, DEATH ON THE RADIO, 2-BIT WHORE, SPENT IDOLS

Coach House – HENRY KAPONO

Exchange LA – MATOMA

FivePoint Amphitheatre – FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN

The Forum – PHISH

Greek Theatre – MAZE feat. FRANKIE BEVERLY, DONNELL RAWLINGS

Hollywood Bowl – ANNIE

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – THE NOMS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – BAD WAVE

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – THE SPENCER LEE BAND

McCabe's Guitar Shop – SHAWN MULLINS, MAX GOMEZ

Microsoft Theater – BLONDIE, ADAM ANT, MARC ALMOND, THOMAS DOLBY, BERLIN

The Mint – EVARIDE

Pacific Amphitheatre – EARTH, WIND & FIRE

The Satellite – OTHERS, SATELLITE CITI

Troubadour – NOW, NOW

Viper Room – MOTORBREATH, DIAMONDS & RUST, SABBATH VOL 4, KING ANIMAL

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, JANICE JOHNSON'S ROCKnRETRO

Whisky A Go-Go – PRETTY BOY FLOYD



SATURDAY, JULY 28

1720 – TOOLROOM 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Amplyfi – SIMONE LIPKIN

Bootleg Theater – MOURN, CHASTITY, FRENCH VANILLA

Café NELA – GROOVY REDNECKS, BLOODY BRAINS

Dodger Stadium – LUKE BRYAN

The Echo – SU19B, SEA OF SHIT, GASP, CHEST PAIN, CAVE STATE, THROAT

The Forum – PHISH

Glass House – SICK JACKEN, THE SHAPE SHIFTERS, OF MEXICAN DESCENT, PHILIANO

Greek Theatre – LAURA PAUSINI

Hollywood Bowl – ANNIE

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – HARRISON LOWELL

House of Blues Anaheim – THE PRAYER CHAIN, DAKODA MOTOR CO

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – EVARIDE

McCabe's Guitar Shop – SHAWN MULLINS, MAX GOMEZ

Microsoft Theater – BLONDIE, ADAM ANT, BERLIN

Pacific Amphitheatre – AMERICA, JEFFERSON STARSHIP

The Roxy – LILBOOTYCALL

Silverlake Lounge – BITS!

Troubadour – THE MR. T EXPERIENCE, NERF HERDER

Viper Room – WAR TWINS

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, CATAHOULA

Whisky A Go-Go – CRUEFEST

The Wiltern – RETRO FUTURA



SUNDAY, JULY 29

Café NELA – GITANE DEMONE ARKESTRA, EXPLODING PINTOS, NON-BLIPS

Echo - WEIRDOS

Hollywood Bowl – ANNIE

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

The Love Song – AUSTIN LEONARD JONES

Pacific Amphitheatre – BRETT ELDREDGE, HONEY COUNTY

The Satellite – EVIL MUTANTS & FRIENDS

Viva Rancho Cantina – CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC CONCERT SYMPHONIC DANCES

Whisky A Go-Go – JEFFERSON STARSHIP



MONDAY, JULY 30

The Echo – HEALY

Five Star Bar – WIZZROPE, LAST GOOD SLEEP

The Love Song – PHOTO OPS, ERIC J. MCENTEE

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – ROYAL DISTORTION



TUESDAY, JULY 31

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

The Echo – THE BODY

FivePoint Amphitheatre – G-EAZY, LIL UZI VERT, TY DOLLA $IGN, YBN YAHMIR, P-LO, MURDA BEATZ

The Forum – DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES, TRAIN, KANDACE SPRINGS

Greek Theatre – THE DECEMBERISTS, WHITNEY

Hollywood Bowl – ELGAR'S ENIGMA VARIATIONS

Teragram Ballroom – DANIEL NORGREN, PHIL COOK

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



AUGUST



WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

FivePoint Amphitheatre – FOREIGNER, WHITESNAKE, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Greek Theatre – JOE BONAMASSA

Hollywood Bowl – TAJMO: THE TAJ MAHAL & KEB' MO' BAND, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, DEVA MAHAL

The Love Song – KENNY ROBY

Pacific Amphitheatre – HUNTER HAYES, RUNAWAY JUNE, COFFEY ANDERSON

Silverlake Lounge – INTERNATIONAL POP OVERTHROW

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – BITCH

Jonathan Richman Photo courtesy of the artist

THURSDAY, AUG. 2

Bootleg Theater – MARTY O'REILLY & THE OLD SOUL ORCHESTRA

Greek Theatre – LUCINDA WILLIAMS, STEVE EARLE, DWIGHT YOAKAM

Hammer Museum – MOTOKO HONDA'S SIMPLE EXCESSES

Hollywood Bowl – DYNAMIC DVOÁK

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – JUSTIN FURSTENFELD

The Mint – MITCHELL TENPENNY

Pacific Amphitheatre – RICK SPRINGFIELD, LOVERBOY, GREG KILHN, TOMMY TUTONE

Silverlake Lounge – INTERNATIONAL POP OVERTHROW

Skirball Cultural Center – PETER MAWANGA

Teragram Ballroom – JONATHAN RICHMAN feat. TOMMY LARKINS, MAXIM LUDWIG

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERT BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – THE FACELESS, LOMA SHORE



FRIDAY, AUG. 3

Coach House – VENICE

The Echo – TRINIDAD CARDOVA

El Rey Theatre – FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE

The Forum – LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA, MARCO FLORES, LOS INVASORES DE NUEVO LEÓN, CORNELIO VEGA, SU DINASTIA

Greek Theatre – THE GIPSY KINGS feat. NICOLAS REYES AND TONINO BALIARDO, VILRAY

Hollywood Bowl – CHARLIE WILSON w/ORCHESTRA, THE O'JAYS

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – NICK SHATTUCK, MARIE MILLER

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – RIVER WHYLESS, ADAM TORRES

Microsoft Theater – MONSTA X

Pacific Amphitheatre – UB40 feat. ALI, ASTRO and MICKEY, FREDDIE McGREGOR

The Roxy – KEDR LIVANSKY

Santa Barbara Bowl – JACKSON BROWNE

Staples Center – SHANIA TWAIN, BASTIAN BAKER

Teragram Ballroom – VACATIONER, SEGO

Viper Room – SUPERSUCKERS, THE HENCHMAN

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – SPONGE



SATURDAY, AUG. 4

Café NELA – HARRY CLOUD

Coach House – ABBAFAB

The Echo – WHISKERMAN

Exchange LA – ILAN BLUESTONE

FivePoint Amphitheatre – GODSMACK, SHINEDOWN, LIKE A STORM

Five Star Bar – HANGING DEATH

The Forum – JEFF LYNNE'S ELO, DAWES

Glass House – THE CHORDS UK, THE BASSICS, RAF, THE GURKHAS, SIDEWALK SOCIETY

Greek Theatre – JACKSON BROWNE

Hollywood Bowl – CHARLIE WILSON w/ORCHESTRA, THE O'JAYS

Honda Center – OC FUNK FEST

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – AMY KUNEY

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DIRK HAMILTON

Microsoft Theater – MIEL SAN MARCOS

Orpheum Theatre – AMERICAN IDOL: LIVE! 2018 TOUR, IN REAL LIFE

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE FAB FOUR

Silverlake Lounge – VIE JESTER

Teragram Ballroom – GRATEFUL SHRED

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, STEVE WADDINGTON

Whisky A Go-Go – LED ZEPAGAIN



SUNDAY, AUG. 5

Coach House – RONNIE SPECTOR & THE RONETTES

FivePoint Amphitheatre – NIALL HORAN

The Forum – JEFF LYNNE'S ELO, DAWES

Hollywood Bowl – BON IVER, TU DANCE

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

Pacific Amphitheatre – KABAH, JNS, MARIA JOSE

Viva Rancho Cantina – FIDDLE JAM, THE FLAW, TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE



MONDAY, AUG. 6

Bootleg Theater – CONES

Teragram Ballroom – HOP ALONG, THIN LIPS

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BROMBIES



TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Greek Theatre – NIALL HORAN, MAREN MORRIS

Hollywood Bowl – STAR WARS; A NEW HOPE – IN CONCERT

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Bootleg Theater – DAN BERN backed by JANE'S GREAT DANE

The Echo – JOEY PECORARO

The Forum – WEEZER, PIXIES, SLEIGH BELLS

Greek Theatre – NIALL HORAN, MAREN MORRIS

Hollywood Bowl – THE PINK PANTHER – IN CONCERT

The Novo – KRS-ONE

Pacific Amphitheatre – TOTO, ASIA feat. JOHN PAYNE

Santa Barbara Bowl – BON IVER, PERFUME GENIUS

Teragram Ballroom – BELLY

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – OTEP

Willie Nelson Bob Tilden/Flickr

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Coach House – BUDDY GUY

Five Star Bar – HALLOW POINT

Hammer Museum – LAUREN ELIZABETH BABA: THEBABAORCHESTRA

Hollywood Bowl – STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – IN CONCERT

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – JUSTIN FURSTENFELD

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – ZAC CLARK, BOB OXBLOOD

Lodge Room – NICK MULVEY

Pacific Amphitheatre – WILLIE NELSON, ALISON KRAUSS

The Roxy – THE FROG LEAP BAND

Skirball Cultural Center – THE MARIAS

Teragram Ballroom – BELLY

Troubadour – AMEN DUNES

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – LIL DEBBIE



FRIDAY, AUG. 10

Bootleg Theater – LEMURIA, KATIE ELLEN, DUSK

Coach House – GEOFF TATE

Five Star Bar – DRAGHKAR, CAVE BASTARD

Hollywood Bowl – STAR WARS; A NEW HOPE – IN CONCERT

Hollywood Palladium – CHROMEO

House of Blues Anaheim – THE PIXIES

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CHARLIE HUNTER TRIO

Microsoft Theater – MARISELA

Pacific Amphitheatre – REBELUTION, STEPHEN MARLEY, COMMON KINGS, ZION I, DJ MACKLE

Pappy & Harriet's – SHOOTER JENNINGS

Regent Theater – REBIRTH BRASS BAND

Shrine Auditorium – PORTUGAL. THE MAN, CUCO

Teragram Ballroom – ENJOY, PUZZLE, DISTRACTOR

Troubadour – SALES

Viper Room – BOW WOW WOW, WHEN IN ROME II

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, JANICE JOHNSON'S ROCKnRETRO

Whisky A Go-Go – BLACK VALENTINE



SATURDAY, AUG. 11

1720 – WWEDM

Café NELA – THE MORMONS

City National Grove of Anaheim – STRANGELOVE, THE JOSHUA TREE

Exchange LA – BORGEOUS

FivePoint Amphitheatre – COHEED AND CAMBRIA, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, THE STORY SO FAR

Five Star Bar – PYRRHON, SUCCUMB

Greek Theatre – STEVE MILLER BAND, PETER FRAMPTON

Hollywood Bowl – STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – IN CONCERT

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – OTEP, DROPOUT KINGS, RAGOLL SUNDAY

Microsoft Theater – SILVESTRE DANGOND

The Novo – BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, BORN OF OSIRIS, VEIL OF MAYA

Pacific Amphitheatre – REBELUTION, STEPHEN MARLEY, COMMON KINGS, ZION I, DJ MACKLE

Pappy & Harriet's – SWEARIN' INSIDE

Regent Theater – 24HRS, SKINNYFROMTHE9, DICE SOHO

Teragram Ballroom – SALES, NO VACATION

Troubadour – SHOOTER JENNINGS

Viper Room – MUSEHEAD, STONED TEMPLE PILOTS, SONIC TEMPLE, HAMMER OF THE BROADS

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, NOMAD

Whisky A Go-Go – ROMANTIC TORTURE



SUNDAY, AUG. 12

City National Grove of Anaheim – BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, BORN OF OSIRIS, VEIL OF MAYA, ERRA, THE AGONY SCENE, ALLEGAEON, SOREPTION, ENTHEOS

The Echo – EASY LEAVES

Echoplex – SALLY DIGE, PANDA, RIOT, IRIS

Glass House – SALES, NO VACATION

Greek Theatre – ALICE COOPER, ACE FREHLEY

Hollywood Bowl – RANDY NEWMAN

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE, HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues Anaheim – YURIDIA

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – HE IS WE, STATES & CAPITALS

Pacific Amphitheatre – STEVE MILLER BAND, PETER FRAMPTON

Queen Mary Park – DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, ODESZA, CHVRCHES, JUDAH & THE LION, AJR, SIR SLY, JUNGLE, LOVELYTHEBAND, SUPERORGANISM, TWO FEET

Viva Rancho Cantina – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC CONCERT BEETHOVEN CELEBRATESBERNSTEIN'S 100th BIRTHDAY

Wilshire Ebell Theatre – A MIDSUMMER NIGHT FANTASY feat. SHAHROKH MOSHKIN GHALAM, HAMID SAEDI and ENSEMBLE



MONDAY, AUG. 13

Bootleg Theater – CONES

Fonda Theatre – REX ORANGE COUNTY

Regent Theater – THE KILLS

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA



TUESDAY, AUG. 14

Echoplex – SUMMER SALT, HOT FLASH HEAT WAVE, THE SYMPOSIUM

Fonda Theatre – REX ORANGE COUNTY

Glass House – THE KILLS, PLAGUE VENDOR

Greek Theatre – CHARLIE PUTH, HAILEE STEINFELD

Hollywood Bowl – THE NUTCRACKER w/DUDAMEL

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

Whisky A Go-Go – DAVID ALLAN COE



WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

FivePoint Amphitheatre – CHARLIE PUTH, HAILEE STEINFELD

Greek Theatre – NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, NIKKI LANE

Hollywood Bowl – GREGORY PORTER, SAVION GLOVER

Santa Barbara Bowl – STEVE MILLAR BAND, PETER FRAMPTON

Troubadour – AMERICAN AQUARIUM

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – JULIEN K

Melvins Chris Casella

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

Bootleg Theater – JENN CHAMPION

Echoplex – MELVINS, BORIS

El Rey Theatre – AMANDA SHIRES, MARIA TAYLOR

Ford Theatres – OMAR OFFENDUM

Greek Theatre – DISPATCH, NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE, SCATTER THEIR OWN

Hammer Museum – THE TIPTONS SAX QUARTET

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – CLARENCE BUCARO

Pacific Amphitheatre – STRAY CATS, CHERRY POPPIN' DADDIES

Skirball Cultural Center – RANKY TANKY

Teragram Ballroom – ROCKY DAWUNI, AFROLICIOUS

Troubadour – KNOX HAMILTON, BROTHER SUNDANCE

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY ANGEL w/GUTIERREZ 3, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Whisky A Go-Go – POWERGLOVE



FRIDAY, AUG. 17

1720 – SAD GIRL

Coach House – THREE DOG NIGHT, DANNY McGAW

Greek Theatre – BRANDI CARLILE

Hollywood Bowl – RODRIGO Y GABRIELA w/DUDAMEL

Honda Center – CHRIS STAPLETON

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – AJA WARREN

House of Blues Anaheim – US THE DUO

House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) – ARMORED SAINT, ACT OF DEFIANCE, HERITIC

Pacific Amphitheatre – STRAY CATS, THE PALADINS

Pappy & Harriet's – JOHNZO WEST

The Roxy – SAVED BY THE '90s

Shrine Expo Hall – ALISON WONDERLAND & FRIENDS

Teragram Ballroom – MYSTIC BRAVES, THE CREATION FACTORY, THE PESOS

Whisky A Go-Go – IRON BUTTERFLY

Viper Room – THE UNTOUCHABLES

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, MASTERS OF THE PAST,

The Wiltern – YURIDIA



SATURDAY, AUG. 18

Café NELA – NON-BLIPS

City National Grove of Anaheim – WHO'S BAD

Coach House – IRON BUTTERFLY

Exchange LA – OLIVER SMITH

The Forum – CHRIS STAPLETON, MARTY STUART, BRENT COBB

Greek Theatre – KEITH SWEAT, BELL BIV DEVOE, TONY TONI TONE, EN VOGUE, COLOR ME BADD

Hollywood Bowl – RODRIGO Y GABRIELA w/DUDAMEL

The Novo – DJ QUIK

Pappy & Harriet's – TIMBER TIMBRE

Regent Theater – ARMORED SAINT

Rose Bowl – ED SHEERAN

Silverlake Lounge – CLASSICAL REVOLUTION: LA

Troubadour – MT. JOY

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, KING COTTON

Whisky A Go-Go – DEMOLITION HAMMER



SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Grand Park – THE DO OVER

Hollywood Bowl – SMOOTH SUMMER JAZZ

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

The Love Song – BRADLEY PALERMO, SIM WILLIAMS

Pacific Amphitheatre – ZIGGY MARLEY, THE GREEN, JOSH HEINRICHS

Santa Barbara Bowl – JACK WHITE

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE FLAW, TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC CONCERT JOHN WILLIAMS GREETS OUR ORCHESTRA



MONDAY, AUG. 20

Bootleg Theater – CONES

Troubadour – SAWYER FREDERICKS, PARSONSFIELD

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BROMBIES



TUESDAY, AUG. 21

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL & PERLMAN

Troubadour – RASPUTINA

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

The Wiltern – ERASURE

Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold Mary Bove

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – REGINA SPEKTOR

FivePoint Amphitheatre – KID ROCK, BRANTLEY GILBERT, WHEELER WALKER

Five Star Bar – KING BUFFALO

The Forum – AVENGED SEVENFOLD, THREE DAYS GRACE

Hollywood Bowl – QUEEN LATIFAH, COMMON

Silverlake Lounge – McFARLAND

Teragram Ballroom – MAC DeMARCO

Troubadour – KATIE HERZIG

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND, DANNY SANDOCK

Whisky A Go-Go – GEOFF TATE'S OPERATION MINDCRIME



THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Hollywood Bowl – CHOPIN PIANO CONCERTO

Skirball Cultural Center – KISHI BASHI

Teragram Ballroom – MAC DeMARCO

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS



FRIDAY, AUG. 24

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – PUNCH BROTHERS, MADISON CUNNINGHAM

Café NELA – THE HICKOIDS, PAT TODD AND THE RANKOUTSIDERS

City National Grove of Anaheim – FELIX CAVALIERE & GENE CORNISH'S RASCALS

Coach House – THE ALARM

The Echo – OMAR APOLLO

Exchange LA – SHIBA SAN

FivePoint Amphitheatre – LADY ANTEBELLUM, DARIUS RUCKER, RUSSEL DICKERSON

Fonda Theatre – ATTILA, SUICIDE SILENCE, VOLUMES, RINGS OF SATURN, SPITE, CROSS YOUR FINGERS

The Forum – CHAYANNE

Hollywood Bowl – TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR WITH FIREWORKS

Honda Center – MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS

The Novo – SHAILA DÚRCAL

Pacific Amphitheatre – THIEVERY CORPORATION, STEEL PULSE, SIMPKIN PROJECT

Santa Barbara Bowl – DAVID BYRNE

Shrine Auditorium – BONE THUGS N HARMONY, E-40, JUVENILE, TWISTA, SCARFACE, SUGA FREE, SPICE 1

Staples Center – J. COLE, YOUNG THUG

Teragram Ballroom – MAC DeMARCO

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND, JANICE JOHNSON'S ROCKnRETRO

Whisky A Go-Go – PUDDLE OF MUDD

The Wiltern – ERASURE





SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Coach House – HONK

The Echo – STU LARSEN, NATSUKI KURAI II

Five Star Bar – THE OHASM, UNHOLY LUST

Glass House – THE SIREN SIX!, SLOW GHERKIN, GREAT APES

Glen Helen Amphitheater – KID ROCK, BRANTLEY GILBERT

Hollywood Bowl – TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR WITH FIREWORKS

Hollywood Palladium – MAC DEMARCO

Honda Center – SAM SMITH

Lodge Room – RA RA RIOT

McCabe's Guitar Shop – THE SUITCASE JUNKET

Microsoft Theater – INVASION DEL CORRIDO

The Mint – DIEGO'S UMBRELLA

The Novo – MURA MASA

Pacific Amphitheatre – PHILLIP PHILLIPS, GAVIN DeGRAW

Pappy & Harriet's – MYSTIC BRAVES, CREATION FACTORY

Shrine Auditorium – DAVID BYRNE, IBEYI

Staples Center – J. COLE, YOUNG THUG

Troubadour – LYDIA

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, CATAHOULA

Whisky A Go-Go – WILD CHILD

The Wiltern – ERASURE



SUNDAY, AUG. 26

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

Viva Rancho Cantina – CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE

Whisky A Go-Go – YES

The Wiltern – ERASURE



MONDAY, AUG. 27

Coach House – AMANDA SHIRES

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND



TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Five Star Bar – THE MSA

The Forum – SHAKIRA

Hollywood Bowl – CARMINA BURANA

Staples Center – SAM SMITH

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON, DEADLY APPLES

The Forum – SHAKIRA

Greek Theatre – YES FEATURING JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN

Hollywood Bowl – GEORGE BENSON, LEDISI, LEAN ON ME, JOSÉ JAMES

Hollywood Palladium – ALICE IN CHAINS

Staples Center – SAM SMITH

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND



THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Coach House – MIDGE URE, PAUL YOUNG

The Forum – THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, METRIC

Hollywood Bowl – CARMINA BURANA

Pappy & Harriet's – CAMPOUT w/CRACKER and CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN

Skirball Cultural Center – GILI YALO

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

EXPAND George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Levan TK

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

El Rey Theatre – MIDGE URE, PAUL YOUNG

Five Star Bar – NO STATE

The Forum – THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, METRIC

Greek Theatre – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, AIMEE MANN

Hollywood Bowl – JOHN WILLIAMS: MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Honda Center – SHAKIRA

The Love Song – MOON ENSEMBLE

The Novo – GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC

Pappy & Harriet's – CAMPOUT w/CRACKER and CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND



SEPTEMBER



SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Coach House – WILD CHILD

FivePoint Amphitheatre – EVANESCENCE, LINDSEY STIRLING

Five Star Bar – FORTY FEET TALL

The Forum – TOBY KEITH, NELLY, JOE NICHOLS, DAVID NAIL, JANA KRAMER, PARMALEE

Glen Helen Amphitheater – BUSH, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, THE CULT

Hollywood Bowl – JOHN WILLIAMS: MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Honda Center – PEPE AGUILAR

Pappy & Harriet's – CAMPOUT w/CRACKER and CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO



SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Amplyfi – SPENCER AND SEQUOIA

The Echo – GENEVA JACCUZI

FivePoint Amphitheatre – SCORPIONS, QUEENSRYCHE

Hollywood Bowl – JOHN WILLIAMS: MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

Viva Rancho Cantina – FIDDLE JAM, THE FLAW, TUJUNGA SOCIAL CLUB, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE



MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BROMBIES



TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

Greek Theatre – LINDSEY STERLING, EVANESCENCE

Hollywood Bowl – MOZART UNDER THE STARS

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Fonda Theatre – ANDREW W.K., THE SAINT JAMES SOCIETY

Hollywood Bowl – JUANES

Honda Center – J. COLE

Regent Theater – KILLING JOKE

Staples Center – BTS

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND



THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

El Rey Theatre – HOT TUNA ELECTRIC, STEVE KIMOCK

Fonda Theatre – PHOENIX

Ford Theatres – SAUL WILLIAMS AND MIVOS QUARTET

Hollywood Bowl – HAYDN & SCHUBERT

Staples Center – BTS

Troubadour – THE MARCUS KING BAND

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS



FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Coach House – JUSTIN HAYWARD

El Rey Theatre – YACHY ROCK REVUE

Fonda Theatre – PHOENIX

Hollywood Bowl – HARRY CONNICK JR.

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DOUBLE NAUGHT SPY CAR, MIKE WATT + THE SECONDMEN

Teragram Ballroom – BOOK OF LOVE

Troubadour – JADE BIRD

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – MMHMM WITH RAELYN NELSON



SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW

Alex Theatre – JACOB ARMEN

The Echo – ARISTOPHANES (PAN WEI-JU)

El Rey Theatre – YACHT ROCK REVUE

Five Star Bar – CRUDE S.S.

Ford Theatres – ¡VIVA LA TRADICIÓN! HOMENAJE A DON PEPE MARTINEZ

Hollywood Bowl – HARRY CONNICK JR.

Hollywood Palladium – HELLOWEEN

Honda Center – LUIS MIGUEL

McCabe's Guitar Shop – PETER CASE

Pappy & Harriet's – YOB

Staples Center – BTS

Teragram Ballroom – JJ GREY & MOFRO, DRAGONDEER

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO

Whisky A Go-Go – THE DICKIES



SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

City National Grove of Anaheim – OTTMAR LIEBERT & LUNA NEGRA

The Forum – GAME OF THRONES LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Hollywood Bowl – HARRY CONNICK JR.

Hotel Café (Second Stage) – SOUND COLLECTIVE: HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues Anaheim – SCANDAL

McCabe's Guitar Shop – WILLY PORTER

Santa Barbara Bowl – REBELUTION, STEPHEN MARLEY, COMMON KINGS, ZION I

Staples Center – BTS

Teragram Ballroom – YOB

Viva Rancho Cantina – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS, CARMINE SHUFFLE BROS OPEN COUNTRY BLUES JAM, LAURA PURSELL, DEBRA LEE



MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Fonda Theatre – PHOENIX

Hollywood Bowl – DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Troubadour – THE ZOMBIES

Viva Rancho Cantina – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND, BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA



TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Fonda Theatre – PHOENIX

Greek Theatre – LEON BRIDGES, KHRUANGBIN

Hollywood Bowl – THIBAUDET PLAYS BERNSTEIN

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – MEIKO

Teragram Ballroom – ARTHUR BUCK

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ SEXTET, JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT, STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE

The Wiltern – GOV'T MULE



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Fonda Theatre – PHOENIX

The Forum – EAGLES

Regent Theater – MURDER BY DEATH

Santa Barbara Bowl – LEON BRIDGES, KHRUANGBIN

Viva Rancho Cantina – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – SMILE EMPTY SOUL, FLAW



THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

1720 – ALESTORM

Hollywood Bowl – PLÁCIDO DOMINGO CONDUCTS MUSIC FROM SPAIN

Hollywood Palladium – KORN

Hotel Café (Main Stage) – BROOKE SIMPSON w/JOEL SIMPSON

Viva Rancho Cantina – GLEN ROBERTS BIG BAND, JIMMY LEE HARRIS

Zhu Yero Brown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

1720 – SOPHIE MSMSMSMS

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – WARDRUNA

El Rey Theatre – TARJA

Exchange LA – BENNY BENASSI

FivePoint Amphitheatre – JASON MRAZ, BRETT DENNEN

Five Star Bar – 1476

Fonda Theatre – ROSTAM, BEDOUINE

The Forum – EAGLES

Glass House – THE DEAD DAISIES, DIZZY REED'S HOOKERS & BLOW

House of Blues Anaheim – O.A.R., MATT NATHANSON, THE NEW RESPECTS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DEAD ROCK WEST

Shrine Expo Hall – ZHU

Viva Rancho Cantina – THE WOODY JAMES BIG BAND



SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

1720 – TREVOR SOMETHING

Alex Theatre – OPEN ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Five Star Bar – AMIENSUS, ASHBRINGER

Ford Theatres – WE HAVE TO GO BACK: THE LOST CONCERT 2018

The Forum – EAGLES

Greek Theatre – TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE, GALACTIC, PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, NEW BREED BRASS BAND, CYRIL NEVILLE, WALTER WOLFMAN WASHINGTON, KERMIT RUFFINS

Hollywood Bowl – LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE w/ORCHESTRA and MEMBERS OF YOLA, LOS CACHORROS DE JUAN VILLARREAL, ROSENDU CANTÚ Y SUS CADETES DE LINARES

Hollywood Palladium – THE DISTILLERS, STARCRAWLER, LA WITCH

Santa Barbara Bowl – JASON MRAZ, BRETT DENNEN

Shrine Expo Hall – ZHU

Teragram Ballroom – GØGGS

Viva Rancho Cantina – STEVE JOHNSON'S JAZZ LEGACY TRIO, KING COTTON

Whisky A Go-Go – NO QUARTER

The Wiltern – JIMMY EAT WORLD