10 Trap Songs for People Who Don't Know Shit About Trap

Trap is the perfect crossover between EDM and hip-hop. In fact, this genre is responsible for some of music’s hottest artists, from T.I. and Waka Flocka to, more recently, RL Grime and Flosstradamus. The genre has evolved into its own entity, combining the likes of dance music, rattling drums, pipe flutes, gangsta synth leads and hip-hop samples.
The thrill is in the intense, bass-rattling, make-you-want-to-rip-your-hair-out-and-jump-into-the-mosh-pit energy that never fails to disappoint in a live setting. With that being said, we’ve compiled the top 10 trap songs for those who need a taste of what this mind-boggling category of music entails.
Disclaimer: This is a mix of EDM and rap artists at the forefront of trap. Don't get tangled in the subgenre spaghetti. Just put on your headphones and enjoy.
1. "Mosh Pit" — Flosstradamus ft. Casino
“WARNING: This video has been identified to potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.” Enough said.
2. "4AM" — 2 Chainz & Travis Scott
This is the perfect anthem to any and every afterparty. It's off of 2 Chainz’s last album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.
3. "First of the Year" — Skrillex
This blend of dubstep, rap and EDM means that Skrillex will forever remain a staple in dance music.
4. "No Hands" (CRNKN Remix) — Waka Flocka
The original Waka Flocka song is already phenomenal, but the CRNKN remix takes things to new heights.
5. "Rockstar" — Post Malone & 21 Savage
While this one’s a little slower, the same characteristics apply. The song alone makes you want to live your best life, like the true rock star you are.
6. "Original Don" (Flosstradamus remix) — Major Lazer
Within the first few seconds, you hear the words, “Run the trap!” The rest is history.
7. "i Shyne" — DJ Carnage & Lil Pump
ESKEDDIT! Lil Pump and DJ Carnage together is a gift to trap lovers around the world.
8. "Core" — RL Grime
This is just a taste of what RL Grime has to offer. Strap in for this one.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
9. "24’s" — T.I.
All hail T.I., the originator of trap music. This song comes off his 2003 project, Trap Muzik.
10. "Dum Dee Dum" (JiKay Remix) — Keys N Krates
Keys N Krates are known for their bass-heavy, sample-driven sound that trap lovers can’t help but gravitate to. This is an 808 like no other.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!