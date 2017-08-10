10 Essential Tips for New Bands From L.A. Music Industry Experts

Milos Ljubicic/Shutterstock

Los Angeles is full of young musicians trying to make it in (or, rather, out of) our city's bustling music scene. Well, baby bands, this list is for you. We've gathered the advice of local experts, including talent buyers, producers and successful touring musicians, about how to get from your first local shows to your first regional tour. So get that van you found on Craigslist checked out, practice your instruments (no, really, please practice your instruments) and read on for 10 essential tips.

1. Want to build a following? Start with your friends.

“You’re always going to start with your friends, and that kind of plays into promoting as well. Don’t be afraid to promote because you think you’re annoying your friends. Your friends are your friends! And they’re proud of you,” says Britt Witt, talent buyer for Highland Park venue the Hi Hat, speaking on a recent panel hosted by local organization Play Like a Girl about "The Business of Touring."

Witt says this is doubly important when your friends have bands of their own — as is paying them back in kind. "When you go to their shows and you’re supporting them, you’re meeting other people at those shows, you’re supporting other bands, and you’re basically just building this network ... and that’s how you’re going to get a local following. You convince other bands that you’re cool, too, and it goes into this cycle of everyone supporting each other.”

2. Let your music do (most of) the talking.

“This is what I start with: Have good music,” says Witt. “That’s probably the absolute most important thing. Be passionate about your project, and that kind of flows into everything else that we’ll be looking at, like your social media, the way you email us — the cadence, what you include, how professional you are. A lot of times it’s that your friends have mentioned you before, so you’re already familiar.”

“Talent buyers are inundated constantly by bands who want to play our room. Keep it short; we don’t need paragraphs on your history,” adds Liz Garo, talent buyer for Spaceland Presents, which handles the Echo and Echoplex, Echo Park Rising, Desert Daze, the Regent Theater, and concerts everywhere from the Natural History Museum to Santa Monica Pier. She emphasizes the importance of an artist or group having an original, discernible aesthetic. “If there’s a particular show that you think your band would work on, that’s helpful, too,” she says — especially if you’re looking to fill an opening act slot, or you’ve already played with other bands that have played at that particular venue. Also, be persistent — “but persistent does not mean sending an email Monday at 2 p.m. and following up Tuesday at 8 a.m.,” she adds. “Do not do that. Give it a couple days in between, or a week in between.”

What should you include in your pitch? In this case, less is more: “I always try to make the person’s life who’s reading it really easy,” says Kiran Gandhi, activist and internationally touring artist, once as M.I.A.’s drummer and now as a solo artist under the name Madame Gandhi. “So like, no paragraphs — everything is really short and clean. I make all the links clickable. I also try to notice that if the person is booking a week of rap artists, then I’ll make sure the song I send them has me rapping, as opposed to more of a pop song.” Her main piece of advice? “Decrease the stress of the person who would be booking me, so it increases my chance of getting that show tonight!”

EXPAND Play Like a Girl's "Business of Touring" panel (left to right): Kiran Gandhi, Liz Garo, Nichole Schrad, Megan Gersch, Britt Witt Photo by Sofia Wolfson

3. Play constantly, then selectively.

“In the beginning, bands play a lot. Play as many shows as you can. Network. Do that for a couple months, build up your chops on how to load in, how to work your amp, and be a better all-around player,” says Garo. “Then maybe after two or three months of that, you can hold back a little bit and maybe only play once a month or twice a month. Be careful of the shows you play.” Once you’ve done that, set your sights higher: “Ideally, you try to get on a bill where you open for somebody bigger and you meet more people that way.”

“From a marketing standpoint, when you do get to that point of where you don’t need to take every show, and you’re thinking of taking every show, it can actually work against you,” says Megan Gersch, creative director at Spaceland Presents. “Say you’re playing the Echo, and then you’re playing the Hi Hat two days later, that splits your audience and you’re going to have half-full rooms.”



4. Market yourself.

“The responsibility of marketing the show is not solely on the talent buyer or the venue.” says Witt. “The venue can reach its audience as much as it can, and it can do flyering and all that … but it’s all supplemental to what the artist can do. You're the only one that can actually reach your fan base very specifically. So, it’s kind of a tandem thing where we’re both holding hands and we’re marketing your show and it’s gonna be awesome because we’re doing it together.”

“For most talent buyers, our job is to get people in the room and sell them beer,” adds Garo. “Sorry, it’s not very romantic, but that’s basically what we’re doing.”

In other words, the onus of promoting your project is on you. See if you can narrow down some target cities (a tour plan, if you will), and experiment with the timing and number of your posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Nifty analytics tools (such as those provided by Google and Twitter) and apps like Iconosquare for Instagram and Cyfe as a complete online business suite (and yes, you're a business) can help you find the best ways to reach your audience.

Also, perhaps most importantly, know what you stand for. “Don’t contribute to the clutter,” says Gandhi. “People tend to react to something that has a voice, that has an opinion, that takes a stance. It makes them want to click on the page and interact. ... Unless your content is really, really good and interesting, everybody is just buying advertisements."

5. Get a residency.

The best way to get your music to entire venues full of people that aren’t your friends? “It’s really about getting a residency,” says Gandhi. “That way, if somebody is like, ‘Oh I really wish I could come this Saturday, but I can’t,’ then you can be like, ‘That’s OK because you have four Saturdays!’” A residency — typically, playing the same night of the week at the same venue for a month — means you have multiple nights to show audiences (and talent buyers) what you’ve got. It's important to get creative with a residency — choose different themes, play a different set of songs each night, invite special guests to perform with you. Do whatever you need to do to get people to come back and see you again — or at least tell their friends about you.

“When we give residencies, we try to pick the bands that have worked with us and have developed with us. We try to give them an opportunity to reach a bigger audience. That’s definitively a way a venue can help build your career,” says Garo. “You do the residency, and then you disappear for a month to six weeks, and then you come back to do a ticketed show. That's always been the format.” But, she adds, don’t ask a venue for a residency the first time you pitch them.

“It’s always a big turning point for a band when their friends aren’t in the audience,” Garo continues. “That’s a good turning point, when you’re getting paying customers to come hear you.”