10 Things for Music Fans to Look Forward to in 2017

As Trump's Cabinet of Wingnuts grows with each news cycle, many of us are not feeling particularly optimistic about the year ahead. But don't despair! Music is here to save us, or at least provide a bumpin' soundtrack to the impending apocalypse.

Let's add "don't spend the whole year in a fetal position" to our list of New Year's resolutions and take a glass-half-full look at some things we can actually look forward to in 2017.

1. Posthumous music from David Bowie and Prince

Of all the major musical artists we lost in 2016, none had greater impact on the culture than Messrs. David Jones and Prince Rogers Nelson. Fortunately, both were extremely prolific and left behind large vaults of unreleased material, which we should continue to hear more of in 2017. Bowie, who's already serenaded us from beyond the grave with tracks such as the swooning "No Plan" from his off-Broadway musical Lazarus, knew he was dying and reportedly left plans for several posthumous releases, according to a widely cited Newsweek article published shortly after his Jan. 10 death. Prince's death was more unexpected, but his vast archives of unreleased music are the stuff of legend, and one of his former labels, Warner Bros., has already announced plans for a deluxe reissue of Purple Rain featuring an entire disc of previously unheard material. With any luck, we'll get even more nuggets from both the Bowie and Prince vaults throughout 2017 and in the years to come.

2. More politically charged hip-hop and R&B

In 2016, spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement and the success of Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, African-American popular music explored our nation's racial, economic and cultural divides with increasing bravado, as tracks from YG's "Fuck Donald Trump" to Beyoncé's "Formation" and albums from Common's Black America Again to A Tribe Called Quest's We Got It From Here gave a voice to everyone who opposes the racist, reactionary, fearmongering politics of our next president.

Yeah, Fleetwood Mac is a strong possibility. Who else? Timothy Norris

3. The return of Desert Trip ... and wild, unfounded speculation as to who will play Desert Trip

At the inaugural "Oldchella," the most overheard question (besides "Was it just me or did Dylan kinda suck?") was, "Who do you think will play next year?" The most frequent answers to that question were the most obvious ones: Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen. All of which would be awesome, but we're not aiming high enough, people! With $7 million paydays on the table for each headliner, Goldenvoice has the ability to scare up some truly headline-grabbing headliners. We shouldn't be surprised to see Robert Plant and Jimmy Page reuniting (though probably not with John Paul Jones — let's not get delusional here), or Simon and Garfunkel harmonizing one last time, or even a Blind Faith revival (depending on Ginger Baker's health and all-around level of cantankerousness). Given this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, even Yes with Jon Anderson and Journey with Steve Perry (with Arnel Pineda singing all the high parts, but still) aren't outside the realm of possibility.

4. Women's continuing dominance of the L.A. rock scene

Career-best albums in 2016 from Bleached, Deap Vally and Warpaint — not to mention the excellent debut from Sex Stains and a brilliant comeback record from L.A. punk matriarch Alice Bag — now appear to be just the prelude to an even bigger female rock renaissance in 2017. Cherry Glazerr, Death Valley Girls, The Regrettes, Kim and the Created, Kera and the Lesbians, Dorothy, Feels and Winter all appear poised to have breakout years, and you might be hearing more from up-and-comers such as Alyeska and Janelane as well. All that plus the likelihood of a new Haim album means women will continue to rule rock in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

5. A new home for the Smell

Though reports of its imminent demise now appear to have been premature, L.A.'s favorite all-ages venue is preemptively making plans to relocate before the landlords at its current home decide to make good on their wrecking-ball threats. A special off-site 19th-anniversary concert at the Belasco on Jan. 7, featuring No Age, Best Coast, Bleached and Ty Segall, will add to the coffers of the venue's relocation fund, which has already raised more than $58,000 through a GoFundMe campaign. So despite L.A.'s soaring rents, it's likely that owner Jim Smith will find a new space for the DIY kids to rage in before the year is over. Let's just hope it's at least in the general vicinity of DTLA and not, like, Riverside.