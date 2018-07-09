10 of the Best Soundtracks to Comic Book Movies

Superhero films have pretty much taken over the movie theaters over the past couple of decades, but even before that, when the quality of the film wasn't necessarily top-notch, the soundtracks were often awesome. Whether you're talking about cinematic scores, compilations of existing songs, tracks written for the film in question or a combination of all three, music can enhance a movie and, even if can't save a dud, it makes for a killer album. Here are 10 great comic book movie soundtracks. There are more, of course, so feel free to comment with your own suggestions...

10. Deadpool

The wise-cracking anti-hero, brilliantly portrayed by Ryan Reynolds (born for the role, apparently), got off to a less than auspicious big-screen start when he had a cameo in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie, but his stock grew with the frankly awesome 2016 solo outing. The soundtrack is largely a pumping electronic score courtesy of the startlingly consistent Junkie XL, but it's peppered with some oddities that just make the whole thing sparkle. Juice Newton's "Angel of the Morning," Neil Sedaka's "Calendar Girl," Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop," DMX's "X Gon' Give it to Ya" and George Michael's "Careless Whisper" — one wouldn't normally find them on the same album.

9. Barb Wire

Barb Wire really doesn't like it when people call her "babe." And why should she? She's a badass thrill junkie, capable of whooping any misogynistic bounty hunter or barfly without a second glance. Sadly, the 1996 movie, with Pamela Anderson in the lead role, was less than badass. Anderson sure looked the part when you go back to the Dark Horse comic book character, but she lacked the intensity to carry it off. Plus, the film is bizarrely an almost scene-for-scene remake of Casablanca. That said, there's a lot of fun to be had with the soundtrack. Shampoo's trash pop "Don't Call Me Babe" steals the headlines, but British rockers Gun's cover of "Word Up" is a treat, as are tracks by Michael Hutchence, Hagfish, Die Cheerleader, Meat Puppets and, again, Salt-N-Pepa (are they secret comic book nerds?). Interesting fact: The bleak future the movie was set in was supposed to be 2017.