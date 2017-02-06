10 More Underrated '80s Bands You Need to Hear Now

EXPAND Detail from the cover Prefab Sprout's 1985 album Steve McQueen, originally released in the U.S. as Two Wheels Good Kitchenware/Epic Records

Music of the ‘80s is forever remembered for mega-stars, all neon everything and a cavalcade of one-hit wonders. But beneath the glossy surface lies a wealth of great bands producing a panorama of sounds incorporating unexpected elements of the past with an eye on the future. L.A. Weekly recently explored a host of great but criminally underrated acts from this incredible decade of music. Now I’ve been given the honor of unearthing 10 more bands from the ‘80s deserving of more exposure and acclaim.

Digging through my crates of vinyl, it wasn’t long before I had a stack of albums from ‘80s artists that still stand out today. Enjoy the ride.

Japan

Fronted by David Sylvian, British group Japan was a band all but defined by perpetual stylistic changes. Initially a late '70s punkish glam-rock outfit (see early single, “Adolescent Sex”), the group would connect with legendary disco producer Giorgio Moroder for one-off single, “Life in Tokyo,” catapulting them into the heart of the new romantic movement. Albums like Quiet Life and particularly Gentlemen Take Polaroids delved deeper into synth-driven new wave, not to mention heavy influences from the likes of Duran Duran. Japan’s sound would crystalize with final album Tin Drum, fusing Far Eastern influences with ambient atmospherics, scoring the band’s biggest hit, “Ghosts.” Splitting in 1982, Sylvian and former Japan members Mick Karn, Steve Jansen and Richard Barbieri briefly reformed in 1990 as Rain Tree Crow. Fretless bass virtuoso Karn tragically died of cancer in 2011.

Tones on Tail

As goth icons Bauhaus were flaming out in the early ‘80s, guitarist Daniel Ash launched this stellar side project, which would eventually include Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins. Incorporating an experimental dance-floor edge and rockabilly guitars, the band would produce underground favorites like “Go!” next to moodier moments including “Rain” and “You, the Night and the Music.” Tones on Tail would be a short-lived outfit, as member Glenn Rampling left the fold after just two years, and former Bauhaus bassist David J rejoined Ash and Haskins to form pioneering alt-rock band Love and Rockets in 1985.

Prefab Sprout

Led by prolific songwriter Paddy McAloon, British band Prefab Sprout’s ornate, heartfelt pop made an impact from debut album, Swoon, which drew producer Thomas Dolby to work with the band throughout their career. Together, they produced the group’s instantly classic 1985 sophomore full-length, Steve McQueen (released as Two Wheels Good in America), packed with gorgeously crafted, jazz-inflected songs including “Goodbye Lucille #1” and “Bonny” that invoked influences ranging from Cole Porter to Elvis Costello and The Smiths. The band streamlined its sound somewhat on follow-up, From Langley Park to Memphis, scoring the outfit’s biggest hit, “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”



The BusBoys

Coming out of Los Angeles, the BusBoys brought a decidedly black approach to their New Wave-ish take on classic rock & roll. The mostly African-American band (drummer Steve Felix was Hispanic) played up its iconoclastic nature across debut album, Minimum Wage Rock & Roll. Featuring sardonic songs such as “KKK” and “There Goes the Neighborhood,” the group’s theatrical live shows soon caught the eye of comedian Eddie Murphy, leading to the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and in the movie 48 Hrs. with their biggest hit, “The Boys Are Back in Town.” They would go on to open for Murphy on his massive Delirious tour. Murphy would continue to support the group, featuring in the song and video for 1988 single, "Never Giving Up."

Pylon

This group is considered by many as ground zero for the Athens, Georgia, indie rock scene, and for good reason. The band’s original rehearsal space went on to become the city’s legendary 40 Watt Club. Pylon played shows with such acts as Gang of Four and U2 before disbanding in the early ‘80s after just two albums. Advocated by the likes of The B-52’s in their early years, the group’s biggest champions would be fellow Athens natives, R.E.M., whom they clearly influenced with jangly guitars and murky production values. R.E.M. covered Pylon’s song, “Crazy,” for 1987 compilation album, Dead Letter Office. Pylon reformed in 1989, and went on to open for R.E.M. during the Green tour that same year.