10 Hip-Hop Songs to Soothe Your Mind

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May since 1949 and yet mental illness is still largely misunderstood and stigmatized. It's still considered a weakness to ask for help. People with depression are still told to "cheer up" by people who don't know any better. We need to do more.

One thing that can at least provide temporary relief is music. Since hip-hop's early life in the Bronx in the 1970s, rap has served as an outlet for artists to express themselves and give others a chance to relate to the everyday life struggles we all go through.

We compiled a list of 10 hip-hop songs to help soothe your mind. Put on your headphones and click play.