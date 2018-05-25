10 Hip-Hop Songs to Soothe Your Mind

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May since 1949 and yet mental illness is still largely misunderstood and stigmatized. It's still considered a weakness to ask for help. People with depression are still told to "cheer up" by people who don't know any better. We need to do more.
One thing that can at least provide temporary relief is music. Since hip-hop's early life in the Bronx in the 1970s, rap has served as an outlet for artists to express themselves and give others a chance to relate to the everyday life struggles we all go through.
We compiled a list of 10 hip-hop songs to help soothe your mind. Put on your headphones and click play.
"1-800-273-8255" by Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
This is the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, letting people know that help is always available. Suicide is never the answer.
"Alright" by Kendrick Lamar
“We gon’ be alright!” Words to live by, Kendrick Lamar. There’s no use dwelling on the past; the future is bright.
"Love Yourz" by J. Cole
“No such thing as a life that's better than yours.” J. Cole reminds you that we all go through this beautiful struggle called life.
"Selfish" by Sylvan LaCue
It’s easy to get caught up in the stresses of daily life. Sylvan LaCue reminds you of the importance of self-care.
"There's Alot Going On" by Vic Mensa
Vic Mensa reminds us we are all imperfect, and it is our duty to move forward and make the best versions of ourselves. It’s a beautiful chaos. Make your actions count.
"Devastated" by Joey Bada$$
This is a song about turning your struggles into strength. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.
"Stuck in the Mud" by Isaiah Rashad feat. SZA
The “mud” here can relate to whatever situation you’re going through. No matter how stuck you feel, there is a way out and there is hope.
"Heart of a Lion" by Kid Cudi
“At the end of the day, nobody ever could stop me.” This is an inspirational anthem for everyone.
"Good Life" by Kanye West feat. T-Pain
As Kanye says, “They say the best things in life are free.” The best part of life is being alive. Welcome to the good life.
"Blessed" by ScHoolboy Q & Kendrick Lamar
Life is full of ups and downs. This is a record to remind you that you’re blessed through all the trials and tribulations.
