Festival Season Never Ends: 10 Great Music Festivals Happening in October

A scene from last year's October edition of CRSSD Fest — which returns this year, but with more competition than ever Felicia Garcia

After the twin disasters of the Fyre Festival and the less sensationalized but no less alarming cancelation of the Pemberton Festival in Canada, there were rumblings throughout the music industry that we may have finally hit peak music festival. The collapse of Fyre and Pemberton were signs of more than just bad management, the argument went — they were also harbingers of a shrinking festival market, one in which consumer dollars had been spread way too thin and slow ticket sales were likely to doom many more festivals in the months ahead.

But try telling all that to the concert promoters here in Southern California, where the festival market continues to grow almost as quickly as housing prices and the Dodgers' home run tally. To some extent, it's a good old-fashioned arms race, as the region's major players (Live Nation, AEG Live, Spaceland Presents, KCRW) all compete for those sweet festival dollars by booking more and bigger events throughout the year. But it's also a reflection of how vibrant the SoCal music scene is currently. There's room here for more festivals because no other city in the country is home to more talented artists, savvy promoters and dedicated fans willing to shell out for those higher ticket prices in exchange for cramming an entire Spotify playlist's worth of music into one weekend.

To see how much our music festival cup runneth over, you need look no further than October — once the time of year when festival season started winding down, now packed with 10 festivals all worth a closer look.

EXPAND Courtesy Music Tastes Good

Music Tastes Good (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

Less than a week after this Long Beach festival made its debut last year, founder and main organizer Josh Fischel died after a long battle with liver disease, casting Music Tastes Good's future in doubt. But instead of calling it quits, Fischel's partners, including KCRW and talent buyer Jon Halperin, will keep the festival going in his memory. Now officially rechristened Josh Fischel's Music Tastes Good, the retooled event will run over two days instead of three, and take over Marina Green Park instead of the streets of Long Beach's Arts District. Ween ("Josh's favorite band," Halperin told Billboard) and Sleater-Kinney headline, and another diverse, well-curated mix of local and international acts, including Ride, Charles Bradley, Bomba Estéreo, Of Montreal, Joyce Manor and Big Freedia, rounds out the bill.

Courtesy CRSSD Fest

CRSSD Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

MTG isn't the only festival kicking off October with a beachfront location. Down in San Diego, the semiannual CRSSD Fest returns to Waterfront Park with three stages of DJs and live acts turning out various strains of electronic dance music, from Chromeo's cheeky synth-pop to Richie Hawtin's futuristic techno to Rüfüs du Sol's anthemic mix of house beats and pop hooks. Compared with past editions of CRSSD, which have featured such headliners as Flume, The Flaming Lips and TV on the Radio, this one feels a little scaled-back — but that's probably a good thing, as CRSSD's strength has always been not as another mini-Coachella (we've already got plenty of those, thanks) but as a niche festival for dance music fans looking for something a little more chill than the usual EDM headliners. Other lineup highlights include Hot Since 82, Dixon, Cut Copy and Marcel Dettmann.

Courtesy Red Bull Music Academy

Red Bull Music Academy Festival (Oct. 6-29)

Replacing Red Bull Sound Select's 30 Days in L.A., which was less a festival than a monthlong set of Red Bull–branded concerts in venues all over town, the far more ambitious RBMA Festival also will sprawl all over the city for most of a month, but with events that are far more curated and, occasionally, can be legitimately be described as "once-in-a-lifetime" without hyperbole. Among the dozens of participating artists, the biggest names are probably Ice-T and St. Vincent — but this is less about big names and more about events, such as a festival-within-a-festival dedicated entirely to Mexican and Latinx extreme-metal bands, or a night of Japanese video game music featuring both current electronic music artists and some of the original 8-bit composers who worked on games like Shinobi and Streets of Rage. It's all a bit hard to explain succinctly, so read this if you're intrigued, which you should be.

Courtesy Dirtybird



Dirtybird Campout (Oct. 6-8)

A summer camp–themed party in October? We live in California, so why not? Besides, Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird Records has always marched to the beat of its own drum, turning out dark, dirty tech-house and G-house workouts way before it was cool (in fact, it arguably popularized those sounds with this generation of dance music fans, at least here in the States). Now in its third year, Dirtybird Campout is as well known for its lineups as it is for its many camp activities, which include everything from karaoke and talent shows to three-legged races, nature hikes and a kickball tournament. Besides the usual Dirtybird suspects (VonStroke, Justin Martin, J. Phlip), this year's lineup includes Matthew Dear, Egyptian Lover, Mija, Low End Theory's Daddy Kev and AraabMuzik. The festival has moved from its previous home in Orange County's Oak Canyon Park to Lake San Antonio Recreational Area in Bradley, which also hosts Lightning in a Bottle — a much longer haul from L.A., but a pretty scenic spot in its own right, and big enough for the Campout to have a dedicated second stage, something it couldn't do at Oak Canyon.

Courtesy Desert Daze

Desert Daze (Oct. 12-15)

From its earliest days (daze?), this homegrown psych-rock festival has been ambitious — in 2012, founder Phil Pirrone decided to spread the whole thing out over 11 days, with 122 bands. It has since scaled back to a relatively modest four days, held at a desert retreat in Joshua Tree called the Institute of Mentalphysics — but the bookings have only gotten more ambitious, especially since Spaceland Presents signed on to co-promote. Last year, Primus, Television and Brian Jonestown Massacre topped the bill; this year, that honor goes to Iggy Pop, Spiritualized, Sleep, John Cale, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and perhaps the lineup's most intriguing act: the newly formed super-duo of Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, playing one of their first shows together with their new band, The Sea Lice. As you've probably guessed by now, Desert Daze's offerings stretch far beyond its garage- and psych-rock origins; also on the bill are hip-hop–influenced jazz crew BadBadNotGood, retro-soul stirrers Lee Fields & the Expressions and boogie-rock favorites Eagles of Death Metal.