10 Feel-Good Rap Songs to Celebrate the Summer

Who’s ready for summer?! Los Angeles is the prime destination for all activities indoors, outdoors and everything in between. With the sun beaming and the waves crashing, the beaches are calling your name. This is the time of the year when stress levels are lowered, cocktails are poured, joints are sparked and the finer things in life are enjoyed.
We’re getting you prepared for the heat in the best way possible, with a list of the top 10 feel-good hip-hop songs to serve as the soundtrack for summer 2018.
It’s time to get in your whip and ride around town with the top down! West Coast, the best coast.
1. "Addicted to Ballin'" by Kamaiyah & ScHoolboy Q
Nothing screams West Coast more than Kamaiyah and ScHoolboy Q. Yaya raps, “I live by the beach now, that’s how a boss should live.”
2. "Taste" by Tyga & Offset
Tyga returned to the rap game with a smash. This record is guaranteed to turn any function upside down.
3. "Reverse" by Vic Mensa & G-Eazy
With an infectious beat by Marshmello, this song was made for the turnup.
4. "Bigger Than You" by 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo
Mood: 2 Chainz. This one’s for you and your squad.
5. "Got Friends" by Goldlink and Miguel
This illustrates a summer romance like no other. Let Goldlink and Miguel set the mood for the ride of a lifetime.
6. "Praise the Lord" by A$AP Rocky & Skepta
This one will have you praising the Lord for the good times!
7. "Lucid Dreams" by Juice Wrld
This song is for anyone going through a rough time. Replace the old with the new, the negative with a positive.
8. "WIN" by Jay Rock
This might be the most motivating single of 2018. Work hard, play hard.
9. "Yes Indeed" by Lil Baby & Drake
This is what happens when one of Atlanta’s hottest rappers links with Drizzy. Lil Baby raps, “When you living like this, they supposed to hate.”
10. "Watch" by Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West
This isn’t just about the glamour of owning a Rolex — it's about spending your hard-earned money on something you enjoy and deserve.
