10 Death Metal Songs for People Who Don’t Know Shit About Death Metal

Death metal is sort of the dubstep of heavy rock genres: You either “get it” or you don’t, and if you don’t, the music can appear to be little more than unbearable noise. In the case of death metal, that noise comes in the shape of chugging guitars, lightning-fast riffing, hard drumming and vocals that are often described as “Cookie Monster-like" by critics.

But a little effort in trying appreciate death metal can result in great rewards. The technical musicianship is, in many cases, staggering. It can be cathartic in the live environment to go crazy with like-minded souls to this stuff. And the genre's much-maligned lyrics, which frequently deal with death, decay, violence and other dark themes, are fun when taken in the same spirit as horror movies. It’s not real life, kids.

Here are 10 songs that we feel represent the genre perfectly. There are important bands not included, such as Nile, At the Gates and Entombed. Early Sepultura could certainly have been on here, too. But there can be only 10.

1. Cannibal Corpse — "Hammer Smashed Face"

To many people, Cannibal Corpse is the archetypal death metal band. The vocals of first Chris Barnes and, later, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher could be the blueprint — guttural, rumbling, incomprehensible and practically inhuman. On a musical level, the instrumentalists are technically dazzling, but it’s the lyrical subject matter and the album artwork where Cannibal Corpse really raised the bar. The Tomb of the Mutilated album cover features corpses, some reanimated and some not, engaged in cunnilingus, and the song titles include “I Cum Blood” and “Split Wide Open.” In fact, some publicists have refused to work with the band over “Entrails Ripped From a Virgin’s Cunt.” The aim of the horror-themed work is to shock, and the Buffalo, New York, band succeeds regularly. But all of that wouldn’t count for shit if the music wasn’t brutally wonderful. “Hammer Smashed Face” is the band’s best-known song and it’s typical in its unrelenting and groove-based onslaught.

2. Death — "Pull the Plug"

While the Bay Area was ground zero for the thrash metal scene, Florida spawned a whole lot of death metal groups around the same time. Most important was the band simply called Death (not to be confused with the Detroit proto-punk band), led by the sadly-deceased Chuck Schuldiner. The frontman’s voice could operate at a higher pitch than many vocalists of the genre, though he never sounded anything less than pure evil. The early Death albums are vital — Scream Bloody Gore and Leprosy in particular. But right up until the final release, ’98’s The Sound of Perseverance, the band was pushing the boundaries, both of the genre confines and also of good taste. Schuldiner died from brain cancer at the end of 2001, and he remains a revered figure in the scene.

3. Deicide — "Satan Spawn, The Caco-Daemon"

Another Florida band, Deicide features a frontman in Glen Benton who is quite the character. Over the years, he’s been vocal with his Satanist beliefs, though how serious he was being has always been open to debate. What we do know is that he spent a great many years repeatedly branding an inverted cross onto his forehead, which pretty much restricted his employment options to “death metal musician” or “Walmart greeter.” Additionally, he once said that he would kill himself at the age of 33 in order to live a life opposite to Jesus. He’s now 50. Cartoonish devil worship aside though, Deicide have produced some magnificent and genuinely creepy work over the years, and ’92’s Legion is arguably the masterpiece. There’s melody to be found under the pummeling axe-work, even recognizable choruses, and on “Satan Spawn, the Caco-Daemon,” there are goats bleating before Benton goes for the throat. Listen to it with the lights off, just for giggles.



4. Morbid Angel — "Blessed Are the Sick"

Back to Florida for Morbid Angel, the band led by beautifully named guitarist Trey Azagthoth (real name: George Emmanuel III) since 1984. Classic lineup singer David Vincent of North Carolina relocated to Florida, claiming that he wanted to get used to the heat of Hell. That’s not Glen Benton-level commitment, but it’s OK by us. Morbid Angel have released some excellent albums, and the ’89 debut Altars of Madness is a classic. We’ve gone for the title track from the sophomore Blessed Are the Sick though, because it showcases just how brutal the band could be, even when it slowed things down. The song is a terrifying, swampy beast.

5. Obituary — "Don't Care"

Seriously, what is it about Florida, and Tampa in particular, that inspired this sort of music in the 1980s and ‘90s? Obituary are still active, and the band has always been known for John Tardy’s distinctive vocals. Growly, sure, but there’s an insane warble in his timbre that, frankly, is kind of uncomfortable to listen to. The first four albums, between ’89 and ’94, are essential. On the fourth, World Demise, the band got a little socio-political and with “Don’t Care,” downright rabble-rousing.