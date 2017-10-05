10 Classic Industrial Albums for People Who Don’t Know Shit About Industrial Music

Don't know shit about Einstürzende Neubauten? We're here to help. Some Bizarre Records

As with many of the genres we've so far spotlighted for our long-running "Don't Know Shit" series, were we sub-genre snobs and ever-so-slightly insane, we could take "industrial" music, and chop it up into "proto-industrial," "industrial-metal," "electronic body music" and so many more largely unnecessary tags.

Sure, within the confines of the industrial label, there are many different sounds. The music explicitly incorporates elements of rock and electronic music, and there are naturally projects that veer closer to one side than the other (though all distinguished by a fondness for dark themes and noisy experimentation).

We've gone for 10 albums that we feel cover most of those bases, and that helped shape the genre as we know it today. Remember, we only included 10. We know about the impact of Die Krupps, Meat Beat Manifesto, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Pigface, The Young Gods, Velvet Acid Christ, Revolting Cocks, Cabaret Voltaire and Nitzer Ebb, as well as more recent heroes like Rammstein and Marilyn Manson (whose latest album, Heaven Upside Down, comes out tomorrow, and who is said to be recovering from a recent onstage injury). We know that Gary Numan (Pure) and even David Bowie (Outside) dabbled with the genre. But these 10 are meant to serve as introduction to a genre — some would say a whole constellation of genres — that contains multitudes.

10. Throbbing Gristle, The Second Annual Report (1977)

Besides maybe the Sex Pistols, few bands had such a massive impact in such a short lifespan as Hull, England’s Throbbing Gristle. Between 1976 and ’81, they essentially invented industrial music as we know it today. Sure, influences arrived from elsewhere (Suicide and Kraftwerk, to name just two), but it was the experimental, captivating and dark-to-the-point-of-disturbing approach of Throbbing Gristle that would encourage artists in cities as far-flung as Chicago, Berlin and Birmingham (England) to tear up music’s rulebook regarding structure, melody and production. The Second Annual Report (the first being a bootleg album) is a perfect illustration of what makes them special. Frankly, it’s terrifying, and way ahead of its time. The band reformed in 2004 for another stab, but they never rose to these heights again.

9. Skinny Puppy, VIVIsectVI (1988)

Formed in Canada in 1982, Skinny Puppy were certainly among those paying attention to Throbbing Gristle. Where TG were sparse, though, Skinny Puppy were intent on filling the sound out a little more. In Ogre, the band had a phenomenal frontman capable of both charming and terrifying crowds, years before Marilyn Manson played the same cards. The early Puppy albums are fantastic and important, but by the fourth, 1988’s VIVIsectVI, the group had really hit their stride. Sinister and threatening, the production is genre-defining in that the drum effects truly sound like they were recorded on an assembly line. There are also several tremendously effective uses of samples from movies, including The Evil Dead II and The Tenant.

8. Ministry, The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste (1989)

There can be no list of industrial albums, songs or bands without including Ministry. Not only were Al Jourgensen and Paul Barker involved with the seminal Wax Trax! label in their native Chicago, but Ministry were heavily influential in taking industrial music to metal audiences (for better or worse) along with Nine Inch Nails, leading to the likes of Fear Factory, Spineshank, Static-X, White Zombie and more down the line. There’s no doubting Ministry’s impact. But then the problem is, which Ministry album to choose? Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs was the commercial hit, including surprise singles like “Jesus Built My Hotrod,” but the pure aggression on the preceding The Mind, balanced with some beautiful melodies on songs such as “Thieves,” makes it vital.



7. Nine Inch Nails, Pretty Hate Machine (1989)

If you're thinking, "Hold on a minute — surely The Downward Spiral is the NIN masterpiece," then we happen to agree. But the impact that Pretty Hate Machine had upon its release mustn't be ignored. Suddenly, this formerly underground industrial band was touring stadiums around the world with a Use Your Illusion-era Guns N' Roses. The standout "Head Like a Hole" could be heard pumping at metal clubs alongside Metallica and Mötley Crüe, and things were changed. Even after reaching mega-stardom, Trent Reznor remained rooted in the industrial world, and his influence stretched to him producing Marilyn Manson's breakthrough album. Though purists sometimes scoff at NIN, there's no denying they had a lot to do with how industrial music is perceived today.

6. Sheep on Drugs, Greatest Hits (1993)

There are those industrial-influenced metal bands and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are those bands coming from a purely electronic place. British duo Sheep on Drugs are among the latter. They were initially considered a part of the early '90s rave scene, but there was just enough sleazy rock and twisted punk in their hard techno to attract industrial fans as that scene began to blossom in the U.K. The Greatest Hits album is actually their debut studio effort.