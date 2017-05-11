Eat to the Beat: 10 L.A. Music Venues That Also Offer Great Food
Music venues all over L.A. are upping their food game
We Angelenos lead busy lives, and sometimes, even if the show doesn't start until 10 p.m., there just isn't enough time to grab a bite ahead of time. Unfortunately, too many music venues either don't offer any food options at all, or present them as a greasy, overpriced afterthought.
But not every venue will force you to settle for a $9 slice of stale pizza or a hastily wolfed-down taco from the cart across the street. After years of eating our way across L.A.'s sprawling live music landscape, we music writers here at L.A. Weekly have identified our city's 10 best venues for grub that won't leave you feeling ripped off and/or slightly nauseous when the house lights come up.
The Mint: where you'll be sitting so close to the stage, the banjo player can reach over and steal one of your fries.
10. The Mint
One of L.A.'s most intimate venues, the Mint is also one of the few joints in town where you can book a table in advance without dropping either $600 for a bottle of vodka or $30 for a rubber chicken. Instead, you can hit the venue's one food item (or two drinks) per person limit with a reasonably priced menu of bar-food favorites, including garlic fries ($8), sliders ($13) and mac and cheese ($11). It's all pretty good, too, and even tastier when you consider it's giving you a prime vantage point in a venue where, despite its small size, sightlines from the bar area can be less than ideal. 6010 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-City. (323) 954-9400, themintla.com.
Rock & roll with a side of pastrami? Or is that the other way around?
9. The Kibitz Room
Even though it's connected to Canter's Deli and has been around since 1961, the Kibitz Room remains something of a well-kept secret — a cozy dive bar on an otherwise tony stretch of Fairfax with cheap drinks and a calendar of open mics and jam nights that frequently attract some of L.A.'s most talented musicians, singers and comedians. And yes, you can order off the Canter's menu when you're there, so even if Slash is a no-show (he's an occasional surprise guests at the Tuesday night F.O.C.K.R.s jam, but we hear he's kinda busy these days), at least you know there's a pastrami belly bomb in your future. 419 N. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax District. (323) 651-2030, cantersdeli.com/kibitz-room.
The margherita pizza at Prufrock
8. The Regent Theater
Since opening in late 2014, this former porn theater has become DTLA's most reliable booker of top rock, metal, hip-hop and dance music acts (it's run by Spaceland Presents, the people behind the Echo and Echoplex, so they know what they're doing), as well as a host of cool film screenings, dance parties and even a monthly rock & roll flea market. It's also home to Prufrock Pizzeria, which serves up excellent pizzas, salads and bar bites in a small red-brick-walled restaurant space at the front of the building. Pro tip: Grab a drink before the show at the invitingly library-like Love Song Bar next door and order off the Prufrock menu there. The salsicci pizza (diavolo sauce, fennel sausage, smoked mozzarella) is even tastier washed down with a manhattan. 448 S. Main St., downtown. (323) 284-5727, theregenttheater.com.
A roadhouse feast at Pappy and Harriet's
7. Pappy and Harriet's
This venerable roadhouse is about 120 miles east of Los Angeles, so we're cheating a little by including it. But there's nowhere in L.A. proper where you can eat an 18-ounce ribeye or a full rack of baby back ribs while sitting just a few feet away from acts like The Kills, The Black Lips and Ty Segall as they rip it up. Because of its unique ambiance and middle-of-nowhere location — a good pit stop between L.A. and Phoenix — touring bands love Pappy's, and it's also a good spot to catch "secret" shows by major artists playing festivals in nearby Indio (Lorde and Paul McCartney have both played there in the past year). If you're going to see a major touring act, it's a good idea to make dinner reservations several weeks in advance. 53688 Pioneertown Rd., Pioneertown. (760) 365-5956, pappyandharriets.com.
Blood Marys and burgers at Cafe Teragram
6. Teragram Ballroom
Hang a left when you walk into this newish venue on the western edge of downtown and you'll find yourself inside Cafe Teragram, a bar/restaurant that's open for breakfast and lunch (except Mondays) as well as during shows. If you're the type of rock & roll vampire who doesn't roll out of bed until just before showtime, they serve breakfast all day — but the real star of the menu is the burger, made of organic beef and chorizo and served on challah bread. And yes, you can bring it into the ballroom for the show, but you might need a bib. 1234 W. 7th St., Westlake. (213) 689-9100, teragramballroom.com.
