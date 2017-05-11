Eat to the Beat: 10 L.A. Music Venues That Also Offer Great Food

Music venues all over L.A. are upping their food game — including the Hollywood Bowl (pictured). Dylan + Jeni

We Angelenos lead busy lives, and sometimes, even if the show doesn't start until 10 p.m., there just isn't enough time to grab a bite ahead of time. Unfortunately, too many music venues either don't offer any food options at all, or present them as a greasy, overpriced afterthought.

But not every venue will force you to settle for a $9 slice of stale pizza or a hastily wolfed-down taco from the cart across the street. After years of eating our way across L.A.'s sprawling live music landscape, we music writers here at L.A. Weekly have identified our city's 10 best venues for grub that won't leave you feeling ripped off and/or slightly nauseous when the house lights come up.

The Mint: where you'll be sitting so close to the stage, the banjo player can reach over and steal one of your fries. Timothy Norris

10. The Mint

One of L.A.'s most intimate venues, the Mint is also one of the few joints in town where you can book a table in advance without dropping either $600 for a bottle of vodka or $30 for a rubber chicken. Instead, you can hit the venue's one food item (or two drinks) per person limit with a reasonably priced menu of bar-food favorites, including garlic fries ($8), sliders ($13) and mac and cheese ($11). It's all pretty good, too, and even tastier when you consider it's giving you a prime vantage point in a venue where, despite its small size, sightlines from the bar area can be less than ideal. 6010 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-City. (323) 954-9400, themintla.com.

EXPAND Rock & roll with a side of pastrami? Or is that the other way around? Arnold Gatilao/Flickr