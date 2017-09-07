The 10 Best Country/Americana Artists in Los Angeles Right Now

EXPAND Tracy Dawn Thompson Maurice Rinaldi

L.A. has numerous, active purveyors of Americana — more than enough to fill the multiband bills at long-running seasonal hipster hoedown the Grand Ole Echo. But most tend toward an objectified, genre-centric approach that leans heavily on the ’70s Laurel-Topanga landfill and merely pays lip service to Los Angeles’ immeasurably rich country music heritage.

Since respected country music prophet Mike Stinson defected from L.A. to Houston, Dwight Yoakam remains our nominal figurehead. But this list is all about street-level action, where we find a strong sect of creative, original talent whose dedication and involvement are consistently impressive. Some have national reps, some you may never have heard of, but all are legit. Here are L.A.’s 10 best country and Americana artists.

10. Groovy Rednecks

Hollywood’s top guns of hell-raising honky tonk, the Rednecks' sudsed-up brand of reckless folk tale–telling has kept them a local mainstay for more than 25 years. The demented brainchild of terminally rowdy singer-songwriter Tex Troester, who specializes in reality-based numbers like “My Girlfriend’s Got a Boyfriend” and “Punch Yer Neighbor’s Lights Out,” the band manages to balance a rabid stage presentation, satirical bite and genuine emotion with admirable, ragged grace. Significantly, Mike Stinson played many a gig as the Rednecks' drummer and was always quick to uphold their honor, drawling, “You think it’s easy writing all those drinking songs? It’s not.”

9. Lisa Finnie

Americana enchanteuse Finnie, who has released only one album over her long, somewhat sporadic career, is an absolutely mesmerizing torch-country stylist. Her skills as an arranger and interpreter are spine-tingling and her vocals are delivered with artful, atmospheric deliberation. Usually working at a subdued level that creates profound intimacy, Finnie never sounds like anything but herself and always like nothing you’ve ever heard before. Her combination of world-weary balladeer smolder and ego-free, gentle self-deprecation creates an unusual, individualized charm that’s downright addictive.

8. Gethen Jenkins & The Freightshakers

Hardcore outlaw traditionalists The Freightshakers began life as a straight-ahead, beer-joint cover band but soon blossomed into an all-original country music force to be reckoned with. Fronted by beefy, bearded Iraq War vet Jenkins, and greatly enhanced by the superb playing of veteran pedal-steel pro Gary Brandin, the band has an incredible overall tone, a presence that permeates the room with an impossible-to-ignore, neon-lit appeal (Jenkins calls it “that deep pedal steel and Telecaster sound”). Driven by a collective, almost fetishistic zeal, the band’s involvement and passion have taken them far beyond the OC tavern circuits to the dance halls of Texas, where they picked up the 2015 Ameripolitan Music Award for best outlaw group — not too shabby for a California act.



7. Rick Shea

Low-key, high-quality singer-songwriter Shea cut his teeth as a teen in the very rough Inland Empire honky tonks of San Berdoo and Fontucky, back when such not-long-for-this-world giants as Wynn Stewart and Lefty Frizzell were still lurching onto local stages. Shea parlayed those experiences into his own deceptively gentle modus operandi, an approach that combines respect for tradition, a very strong sense of place, and a great gift for storytelling. Shea’s songs are characterized by disarming subtlety and a lush combination of influences — corridos, rock & roll, old-time hillbilly — that’s served him well over the course of 10 solid albums.

6. Tony Gilkyson

Filling Billy Zoom’s formidable punk-rockabilly boots is no easy task — but after Zoom walked out on X, guitarist supreme Tony Gilkyson held the job for a decade. Punk bona fides aside, Gilkyson is at heart a world-class country picker who works a marvelous blend of Southwestern folk philosophy and dazzling, Roy Nichols–/James Burton–inspired fretwork. As his ambitious, moody 2006 album Goodbye Guitar made clear, he's an adept singer-songwriter in his own right, even as he remains an in-demand studio player, doing session work for everyone from Kris Kristofferson to Alice Cooper (he also has a close, ongoing alliance with the ubiquitous Mike Stinson). Gilkyson’s early start in the joints of New Mexico imbued his music with a dreamy Land of Enchantment atmosphere, and any chance to catch a performance by this man is not to be passed up.