The Top 10 Arty Metal Bands

Author & Punisher at Complex in Glendale Darrick Rainey

Thirty years ago, when the heavy metal genre was still in its teenage years, if you told someone you were a fan of the genre, they could reasonably assume you were into fast guitars, faster drums, and all of it loud. But as heavy metal entered adulthood, musicians began pushing the boundaries of what metal was defined as, expanding the compositional structures, lyrical themes and instrumentation used. But at the end of the day, the best bands below remain as punishingly loud as they are ambitiously artistic. Here are 10 of the artiest bands in existence whose work still falls (sometimes loosely) under the heading of metal.

10. Oathbreaker

This Belgian act formed in 2008 initially started off with a more furious, screaming hardcore edge, similar to such genre greats as Converge. As the band evolved, Oathbreaker slowly introduced elements of sludge, atmospheric black metal and more avant-garde, post-rock leanings. This evolution culminated with last year’s Rheia, a sprawling, 63-minute opus anchored by the diverse vocal stylings of Caro Tanghe, who adeptly balances caustic black metal screams with pixie-ish warbling that evokes Björk going black metal.

9. Gnaw Their Tongues

Dutch musician Maurice de Jong (aka “Mories”) has spent over a dozen years composing terrifying soundscapes under the Gnaw Their Tongues name. He once titled one of his albums An Epiphanic Vomiting of Blood, which very appropriately describes the din De Jong generates, as he uses paint-stripping black metal shrieks to enhance complex compositions that veer from industrial black metal to soundtrack-like orchestral interludes, never settling long on one side or the other of his chosen musical spectrum.

8. Shining

Norway's Shining (not to be confused with a Swedish black metal band of the same name) initially launched in 1999 as a fairly straightforward jazz act. Over time, band leader Jørgen Munkeby has steered the group towards the industrial-metal genre while still leaving room for noisy jazz saxophone freak-outs to provide a greater sense of chaos on albums such as 2015’s International Blackjazz Society. In the live setting, Munkeby juggles vocals, guitars and saxophone to re-create the fullness of the band’s deafening commotion.



7. Yakuza

This Chicago band also incorporates saxophone and other woodwind instruments into their metallic rumble, but take it in an entirely different direction. On albums such as 2012’s Beyul, the band alternates between abrasive grindcore and Mastodon-like sludge, and also breaks out into avant-noise sax solos similar to the legendary John Zorn. The band, led by vocalist/saxophonist Bruce Lamont, breaks up the aggression with quieter jazz interludes, at times lulling the listener into a more low-key state of musical comfort before pummeling them again.

6. Germ

This one-man Australian act travels down the shoegaze-meets-black metal path walked the last few years by acts such as Deafheaven. But the final product on records such as 2016’s Escape has a more celestial nature, thanks to soaring shred guitars and electronica elements that are mixed tastefully within a black metal framework. Whether he is using desperate black metal screams, Joe Satriani-ish guitar solos, or danceable electronic atmospherics, Germ mastermind Tim Yatras puts together fantastic odes to depression.