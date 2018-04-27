Lucrecia Martel’s Zama Lays Bare the Delusions of a Colonial Official

Lucrecia Martel’s films have always contended with colonialism, but through the Argentine director’s characteristically elliptical style. In her acclaimed Salta Trilogy, Martel’s postcolonial critique creeps in gently, through peripheral details: First, in La Ciénaga (2001) and The Holy Girl (2004), it’s in the bourgeois protagonists’ offhand racism toward their native servants; then, in The Headless Woman (2008), we see the ease with which characters brush aside the possibility of having accidentally killed an indigenous child.

With her fourth feature, Zama, an adaptation of Antonio Di Benedetto’s novel about a corregidor stationed in a remote South American backwater of the Spanish Empire, Martel engages directly with Argentina’s colonial legacy, although her approach remains allusive and layered. She transforms Benedetto’s epic into a dizzying, sensory head trip about a man’s gradual psychological decay, allowing larger historical and political themes to emerge organically from her meticulous formal compositions. Our introduction to Don Diego de Zama (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), in the film’s opening wide shot, demonstrates this beautifully: As barely clothed native children frolic freely behind him, Zama stands on the beach gazing morosely at the ocean, as if awaiting his deliverance, his government attire comically stiff for the setting.