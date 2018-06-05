Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Gives a Glimpse Into a Revolutionary Man and Show

Many kids who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the 1960s and ’70s or many years later in syndication found a sense of joy and perhaps even empowerment from Fred Rogers’ hybrid of entertainment and education presented in an endearingly kind manner. As adults, they may have relegated the TV show to the annals of childhood memory or aspects of their formative years that need no revisiting. Yet as the world of the 21st century has gotten progressively darker and more cynical, and allowed less and less room for innocence, Rogers’ quotes have been popping up via memes intended to offer a coping mechanism in the face of tragedy. Documentarian Morgan Neville’s new film, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, shines a refreshing light on the work of a man whose mission and messages are revealed to have been not only revolutionary at the time but still highly relevant and remarkably powerful today.

EXPAND Rogers was able to talk about sensitive subjects with kids with Daniel, a tiger puppet, as their surrogate. The Fred Rogers Company

The film is principally composed of excerpts from Rogers’ various television programs, especially Mister Rogers; archival interviews with him; new interviews with his wife, children and co-stars; and an animated framing device featuring Daniel Tiger, a puppet that Rogers often used as a surrogate for conducting sensitive conversations with children. The documentary covers a bit of the life of Fred Rogers — including the facts that he had suffered numerous serious ailments as a child; he was an ordained minister; and he was a disciple of child psychologist Margaret McFarland.

However, the film mainly focuses on his work, which centered on educating children about the world and, above all, championing the notions that it is important to love one’s neighbor and to love oneself. Sure, it’s easy to dismiss notions like these as common Sunday school stuff, but to experience the messages through the production of a visionary writer, composer, puppeteer and personality — without a religious context — makes them infinitely more special.