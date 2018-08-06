Immigrant Drama What Will People Say Both Condemns and Forgives the Patriarchy

Maria Mozhdah plays Nisha, a Pakistani girl who grows up in Norway but then is forced by her parents to live with distant relatives in Pakistan, in Iram Haq's What Will People Say .

Writer-director Iram Haq made me want to punch the screen on which I was watching her heartbreaking, frustrating film, What Will People Say. The story follows a Pakistani girl, Nisha (Maria Mozhdah), who's raised in Norway and who gets caught hanging out with a boy in her room, causing her parents to kidnap her to Pakistan to live with distant relatives. My anger was in direct response to the family’s casual cruelty but also to how quickly they assumed she was lying about her sexual experience (she had none), and to how deeply affirmed the family was that what they were doing — burning her passport, locking her up — was normal and good. The quiet psychological terror and the simple, blunt manner in which it was shown stole my breath.

Haq’s directorial style is reminiscent of Michael Winterbottom’s, particularly his Tess of the D’Urbervilles adaptation, Trishna, wherein a young Indian woman played by Freida Pinto endures a series of hardships until she is utterly hopeless. What Will People Say is ultimately more hopeful than Trishna but the two are no doubt cousins. And while Haq’s film does go quite dark at times, she shields us from the worst — a sexual assault — and offers an unbreakable heroine in Nisha.

Nisha doesn’t get a ton of dialogue and is often ordered into silence, so Haq has no choice but to tell the story visually. An intimate camera focused predominantly on faces and hands dominates the aesthetic, revealing the subtlest emotions. In one scene, just a quick shot of Nisha’s fingers shaping dough reveals her attraction to a boy who is watching her.