Valeska Grisebach’s Western Sketches a Culture Clash on European Frontier

The chief suspense, at first, in Western, Valeska Grisebach’s third feature, lies in classification: What kind of Western will this tense but languid story of a four-man German construction team working on a hydropower project in the forests of Bulgaria resolve itself into? Besides its arresting landscape photography and its interest in the fate of a trusty white steed, Grisebach’s film — her first since 2006’s Longing — lingers over many of the classical elements of the genre. Here’s a band of outsiders turning up at a backwoods town, running afoul of the close-knit villagers, ham-fistedly attempting to win the favors of local women. Here’s an outsider to the outsiders, caught between the two factions. Here are standoffs over beers, squabbles about well water and a communal suspicion about outside innovation. Here’s one of the chief questions facing the characters in many frontier dramas: Do the moneyed interests showing up in the name of progress represent an end to the existing ways?

Grisebach is a restless thinker and filmmaker. Nothing in the movie is derivative of Westerns but many of its conflicts and particulars echo them — and the resolutions are all her own. Grisebach’s men (played by nonprofessional actors) tend toward the taciturn and affronted, refusing to share what they do have and resenting what they don’t. Early on, in an extended scene charged with discomfort, the German workers eye a pair of Bulgarian women bathing in a river. The younger of the women loses her hat, and the most brutish of the Germans swims out to retrieve it. But then, rather than return it, he goads her, telling her to come and get it — and then playing keep-away when she tries. He laughs, not seeming to understand the barriers of culture and language between them. She upbraids him, splashes him. To her horror — and that of the German’s co-workers, who all know before he does that his fun has soured — the man shoves her under the water.