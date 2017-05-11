War Thriller The Wall Dares America to Hate it

EXPAND If you squint you can tell that's Aaron Taylor-Johnson. David James. Courtesy and Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions.

America is going to hate this movie. Doug Liman's The Wall — whose title will forever demand that, when bringing up the film in conversation, you'll have to say, "No, the other Wall" — is a mean little thriller set in our desert wars, and its only American soldiers are a dope and a weaselly atheist with a secret. These two spend most of the running time under fire, pinned down and outfoxed, their occasional efforts at movie-style heroism only making things worse. We never see their lives back home or photos of their sweethearts. We never hear a word about what it is they’re fighting for. And I defy you to spot, in the film’s 90 minutes, one American flag.

When our boys’ tormenter, a sniper hiding someplace in a remote Iraqi construction site, asks Isaac (a grimed-over Aaron Taylor-Johnson) why he's in country at all, our hero can't think of an answer, not even a quip about kicking ass or some boilerplate about leaving no man behind. Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity) builds to a grim climax that his movie can't afford to show you — not that seeing it would salve our annoyance at what it actually depicts.

The wide-release American war movie has, since the Bush years, been caught between seemingly irreconcilable impulses: how to honor the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers while acknowledging the mendacity of their mission. Liman bothers with neither patriotism nor politics. "From where I’m sitting, you are the one who looks like a terrorist," that sniper says, over Isaac’s radio, in movie-padding monologue. But don't look for our wounded, rasping hero to rebut; he’s at war mostly, it seems, because nothing else is working out for him. His only rejoinder of note comes when the taunting sniper — part Axis Sally and part Audible account — inexplicably elects to recite "The Raven." "What’s that,” Isaac asks, after the first line, “some gay-ass haji poem?" Later, to keep the killer talking and distracted, Isaac says, “You know about books and shit. I thought I might learn about haji Shakespeare and some shit.”