With the Bracing Tully, Charlize Theron and Co. Face Life After Young Adulthood

Following Juno (2007) and Young Adult (2011), Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman have completed their trilogy of self-delusion with Tully, a gently sardonic look at a 40-year-old woman who finds herself in a cluttered house, with a clueless spouse, preparing to have a third child. The staid suburbia Marlo (Charlize Theron) inhabits is defined not by conformity but by all that’s left unsaid. This deliberate silence can be played for laughs, such as when her boring husband, Drew (Ron Livingston), tries to describe his number-crunching job and no one can muster enough interest to get a decent explanation out of him. But for Marlo, barely cognizant of her life beyond daily demands, not saying what matters is a way to avoid acknowledging the unhappiness that dulls her every thought.

Everyone functions as if not uttering words like postpartum depression or autism spectrum will keep their fears from being realized: Marlo’s brother Craig (Mark Duplass) carefully alludes to difficulties she experienced after the birth of son Jonah (Asher Miles Fallica), now a “quirky” kindergartener. Joking about the wealthy Craig’s obnoxious ostentation helps Marlo and Drew deflect their dread of potential economic instability when two incomes meet three kids. Marlo sinks further into isolation after the birth of Mia, her maternity leave succinctly rendered onscreen as a groaning cycle of fatigue with contrapuntal onesie snaps.

Cody and Reitman’s comedies are built on a bedrock of misery, a truth more obvious in Tully and Young Adult than Juno. Ellen Page’s impish insouciance, the playful bantering of Cody’s Oscar-winning screenplay and the heightened reality of Reitman’s compositions all served to transform Juno from a morality tale about teen pregnancy into a fairy tale of self-constructed families. Any doubts, cynicism or bitterness were shifted onto the adoptive parents’ crumbling marriage. By contrast, the new parents in Young Adult came wreathed in a beatific glow, a beloved couple whose obvious happiness was only heightened by the arrival of their first baby. Theron gave a whiz-bang performance as a would-be homewrecker, but her character, in the end, proved little more than a pitiable interloper.