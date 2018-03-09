BFFs Plan the Perfect Murder in the Gloriously Dark Thoroughbreds

Like the friendship at its heart, Cory Finley’s superbly controlled rich-kid murder-noir Thoroughbreds gets more complex and intense as it develops. The leads are a pair of posh Connecticut prep school teens, Lily (Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Bates Motel’s Olivia Cooke), one of whom feels too much while the other professes, convincingly, to feel nothing at all. They will surprise themselves and each other as they discover that, between them, they have all it takes to plan and possibly execute a murder. They’ll surprise audiences, too, as they each reveal themselves capable of decisions more terrible and tender than you might expect.

And you may surprise yourself, too, when, in the final scenes, you realize just how much horror this writer-director and his excellent cast have convinced you to roll with, maybe even to accept as justified. Posh, porcelain Lily wants to kill the stepdad (Paul Sparks) who rules over her palatial home. And since the guy’s a vision of moneyed, muscled menace — a prickish blond bro who juice-cleanses every month and has Lily’s mother convinced she needs a tanning bed in the house — you, of course, might be tempted to welcome this. After all, this domineering dude gives off the troubling whiff of Alexander Skarsgard on Big Little Lies.

Thoroughbreds’ best trick is to convince us, through the aching stillness of its stars’ eyes, that it might not actually be a twisty, twisted thriller inspired by the likes of Strangers on a Train. The characters seem too interesting for that. Early on, we follow Amanda, alone, through the open door of Lily’s family’s mansion. Dressed-down Amanda seems alien to this milieu yet also uncowed by it, at the most just mildly interested, unaffected by the unease the sequence stirs in audiences. The camera glides behind Amanda as if she’s passing through some haunted basement rather than sumptuous parlors. Soon, she encounters Lily, who does seem cowed — by the resolutely impassive Amanda, with whom she is obliged to share some kind of study date. After some strained conversation, Amanda declares that she’s been diagnosed with everything her therapist can find in the DSM-V. Her summation of herself: Her brain doesn’t let her feel feelings, but she can imitate them.