The Searing This Is Congo Embeds Us in a Nation’s Terrifying Normal

“This is the sixth war that I am running from with this sewing machine,” announces Hakiza Nyantaba, a tailor, early in This Is Congo. In its first half, Daniel McCabe’s engrossing heartbreaker of a doc surveys life across the Democratic Republic of the Congo early this decade, as government forces battled Rwanda- and Uganda-backed rebel groups for control of the city of Goma, deep in the country’s mineral-rich east. Despite that presumptuously declarative title, McCabe lets his subjects tell their own stories. Nyantaba is one of a quartet of speakers whose words play over vivid footage of everyday moments and extraordinary happenings. Often, the former is the latter and vice versa.

That’s certainly true in the gorgeous, terrifying opening sequence, which finds the routine in horror. McCabe’s handheld camera follows a band of heavily armed soldiers across the green ridges and peaks of the mountainous North Kivu region, cows grazing on lush 40-degree slopes. Soon the guns start firing, then a tank, then a battery of missiles, as families and children hunker down on the road and wait it out.

McCabe served as cinematographer, and his images here vary from striking to scarifying to magnificent. But his film’s power comes from its voices. The principal interviewees include two civilians, Nyantaba, who is living in the latest of a long line of refugee camps, and businesswoman Mama Romance, a black-market seller of what the film calls “artisanal minerals.” Her navigation of the underground economy, captured here in voice-over and footage of her ferrying contraband gemstones via chartered plane, could by itself shape a fascinating feature, tracing the mining, appraising, smuggling and haggling that the work demands.