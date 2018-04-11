These Improbable Beasts (and the Rock) Deserve a Wilder Film Than Rampage

There are ludicrous constructions, say, a 30-foot wolf crossbred with spider, bat and bug DNA. And then there's Rampage's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a misanthropic Special Forces soldier turned primatologist. Years ago in Rwanda, Davis (Johnson) murdered poachers who were terrorizing a baby albino gorilla with dreamy Zac Efron eyes. Today, Davis and the full-grown ape, George (performed in motion capture by Jason Liles), trade solemn fist bumps and sign-language dirty jokes. George is funnier, though a few of his hand gestures would make Koko blush.

Buy that, and you'll have no problem with the rest of Rampage's plot, which includes a hand-severing space rat, a Ph.D. geneticist/ex-con/love interest (Naomie Harris), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a government agent with the kind of cranked-to-11 phony Southern accent usually only heard when a Connecticut carpetbagger runs for governor of Texas. "This ol' cowboy!" he says of himself. Twice.

Sure, why not. After all, this is a movie where everyone in Johnson's radius accuses his character of hating humanity, when the actor himself can't help ingratiating himself to everything — to the camera, to the foxy intern who asks him to tutor her in "submission techniques," to those thin T-shirts that highlight his nipples just so. He's as eager to please as if he were dancing for bananas. The gravitational pull of Johnson's charm is so strong that it even bends the dialogue. A pal (P.J. Byrne) accuses Davis of being a lonely, animal-obsessed loser but then seconds later gives up and shrugs, "Girls love him!"