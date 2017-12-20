Claude Berri’s The Two of Us Remains Greatest Film About a Boy Dealing With His Grampa’s Noxious Views

One of the great films about childhood and life during wartime, Claude Berri’s piquant, piercing debut, The Two of Us (1967), also stands — despite its highly personal and historic milieu — as a study of a perennial generational conflict. “He listens to the radio too much, but he’s a good man,” a grown-up warns 8-year-old Claude (Alain Cohen) of the cheery old crank the boy’s being sent off to live with. It’s 1945, the Nazis have occupied France, and Claude and his family must hide their Jewishness. In Claude’s case, he must do so even from the parents-of-friends farmers putting him up. “You’ll live like a little Catholic for a while,” Claude is instructed. Claude is skeptical: “Why doesn’t he like Jews if he’s nice?”

He’s whisked out of Paris and away from the worst of the air raids. Soon he’s surrounded by fields and wildflowers, by rambunctious country kids and, most thrillingly, by that stout crank, Grampa (Michel Simon), who turns out to be the warmest, smilingest homme Claude could hope for. We first see Grampa, in beret and suspenders, sitting at the dinner table, spooning dinner into the mouth of his dog, which has its own chair and bib. He chortles after almost every sentence he speaks, and those sentences are mostly celebrations of the dog, a 15-year-old that the old man loves so much that he feeds it a sausage out of his own mouth.