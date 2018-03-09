The Strangers: Prey at Night Leaps From Grim to Goofy to Save the Day

The 2008 horror movie The Strangers, which found Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman being terrorized in a remote country house by three creepily masked young people, was harsh and unnerving and, thanks to affecting work by its stars, memorably sad. The low-budget flick made big money but somehow — in what’s surely a behind-the-scenes Hollywood story crueler than anything Strangers writer-director Bryan Bertino could get onscreen — it’s taken 10 years for a sequel to make it to theaters. The Strangers: Prey at Night, co-written by Bertino and Ben Ketai and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), has a slow and rather grim first half but then, in the home stretch, takes a welcome turn into the seriously silly.

Weary of dealing with rebellious teenage daughter Kinsey (Bailee Madison) — you know she’s badass ’cause she wears a Ramones shirt — Cindy (Christina Hendricks) and Mike (Martin Henderson) have decided to send her to boarding school, even if they have to go bankrupt to do it. Determined to force a little family unity before she goes, they take Kinsey and her older brother, Luke (Lewis Pullman), to a trailer-park campground run by Cindy’s uncle. They arrive late. It’s offseason, deserted, foggy, the trailer is tiny, and mom and dad want to play cards. Big fun.