The Spy Who Dumped Me Squanders Kate McKinnon’s Kate McKinnon–ness

Hollywood doesn’t know what to do with Kate McKinnon, so The Spy Who Dumped Me was perhaps inevitable. After stealing scenes on the margins of Ghostbusters and Rough Night, the cockeyed comic wonder has been given a co-leading role in the kind of wheezy cash-in breakout comics always turn up in: an on-the-run farce, pursued by goons or spies or gangsters. They gave one of these to Jay Leno once, pairing him with Pat Morita for 1989’s Collision Course, and that title kept occurring to me as The Spy Who Dumped Me’s car chases and triple-crosses noisily, often laughlessly, played out. McKinnon has for a couple of years now been on a collision course with just this sort of role, one that, in order to fulfill the dictates of programmatic movie plotting, demands she surrender much of what audiences love about Kate McKinnon.

Her great characters — Holtzmann in Ghostbusters, Jeff Sessions or that alien abductee on SNL, Rough Night’s horndog Aussie — are sublimely unhousebroken, elvin and punkish at once, given to flights of gonzo enthusiasm for what doesn’t matter to most people and who-gives-a-shit? disinterest toward what does. She’s more Puck or gender-fluid Harpo than Jay Goddamn Leno, but the writers, producers and director of The Spy Who Dumped Me pretty much ask her to do what Jay would do: quip a little, make can-you-believe-this? faces during the gunfights, above all else keep the plot moving along.

Here, rather than some singular comic creation animated by its own daft impulses, McKinnon plays the Best Friend, someone who cares deeply about the specifics of the plot and offers words of encouragement that motivate her co-lead, Mila Kunis’ Audrey. These are marks any performer in Hollywood could hit, and giving them to McKinnon is extravagantly wasteful, like hiring Mary Halvorson, the brilliantly eccentric jazz guitarist and composer, to play straight leads over karaoke pop tracks. Why bother?