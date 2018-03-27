The Last Movie Star Does Burt Reynolds No Favors

The first time Burt Reynolds walked onscreen with a cane was all the way back in 1989, in Bill Forsyth’s elegiac burglar buddy comedy, Breaking In. Reynolds, then 50-ish but playing 60-ish, embodied in that too-little-seen film something American men know all too well: He played the guy who wishes he could be a Burt Reynolds character, who dreams of laid-back cocksureness, of facing life with an easy laugh and a rakish mien, of being feted and fondled by beautiful women in between the car chases.

Breaking In is so good that it might make Adam Rifkin’s The Last Movie Star, the latest entry in the "Reynolds reflects" genre, superfluous. Here, almost 30 years later, the now 80-ish Reynolds again gets around with a cane, again looks dismayed by aging, again perks up in those moments in which life affords him the chance to live like young Burt Reynolds. Breaking In let viewers make the connections between character and performer, trusting our attentiveness and its lead’s star persona; The Last Movie Star, by contrast, is cornily meta-fictional, casting Reynolds as Vic Edwards, a Reynolds-like star whose backstory is filled out with footage of actual Reynolds movies and TV appearances. The film’s nadir comes in scenes in which present-day Reynolds — frail, rasping, but fully alive in the eyes — shares the screen with footage of his younger self, in his most famous roles. Think Krapp’s Last Tape but in the black Trans-Am from Smokey and the Bandit: We see Burt Today ride shotgun with Burt the Bandit, crabbing at his younger self about his recklessness. “You think you’re going to live forever?” Burt Today asks from the Sally Field seat. “You’re on a collision course. You’re about to make a lot of bad life decisions.”

Burt the Bandit smirks. Sometimes he’ll speak some old line, from 40 years back, but the effect is unconvincing, the editing raggedy — these scenes play something like when a talk-show comic conducts a fake interview with a politician, asking new questions that get spliced into old video.