The Final Year Follows Efforts of Obama Team Members to Fix World They Don’t Notice Is Burning

For two terms and change I’ve wondered: Is his refusal to bog himself down in the soiling back-and-forth of news-cycle politicking the most frustrating trait of Barack Obama’s? Or is his indifference to bullshit one of the most honorable, one to inspire, one that, were we all to follow his example, might indisputably better our world? Obama tended to let the ephemeral ugliness wash past his feet as he strode toward goals greater than any one day’s talk-radio outrage, toward change he believed might endure. Of course, by not looking down as often as might have, he sometimes missed how the ephemeral (death panels! birth certificate! Benghazi! Solyndra!) had hardened into muck; how that muck slowed him down; how millions of the Americans whose lives and futures he sought to improve were sold each day that his every move was nefarious — that he was a foreign adversary, a Manchurian Muslim, a devoted anti-white racist, an Alinskyite wealth-redistributor, the puppet of Bill Ayers or George Soros, even the Antichrist himself. Could Obama have soothed the fever-minded Breitbart set if he had taken time to engage with this nonsense? Probably not. But his long-term bet on the decency and reasonableness of the American public certainly has, in the short term, come to appear disastrous. He and his administration didn’t let the bullshit get to them — but they did little to stop it from swallowing their country and, potentially, their legacy.

Greg Barker’s engaging and resolutely un-dishy travelogue, The Final Year, finds a film crew trailing Obama and several cabinet members and staffers — Samantha Power, U.N. ambassador; Secretary of State John Kerry; Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser and speechwriter — over the course of 2016. Team Obama circumnavigates the globe, practicing what he preaches: thoughtful diplomacy, engaged listening, dogged efforts at securing compromises and ceasefires. Everyone looks somber, run ragged, but still somewhat awed. They look adult as they chase peace in Syria, a climate accord in Paris, a nuclear deal in Iran. Rhodes lists the State Department’s 2016 priorities in the earlier scenes, and the moment plays as grim comedy: The current administration’s list is the same, just backward, right down to Rhodes’ own passion project, normalization of relations with Cuba.

The undertaking is ambitious, even singular. Have documentarians ever been allowed into the room at so many high-level government meetings and summits? But it becomes clear quickly that Barker has few unguarded moments to show us. Don’t expect raw statecraft.