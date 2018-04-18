William Friedkin’s Exorcism Documentary Is Pretty Much a 70-Minute Unsolved Mysteries

“At the time I made the film The Exorcist, I had never seen an exorcism,” notes director William Friedkin at the start of The Devil and Father Amorth, a just-barely feature-length documentary. Over its 70 minutes, we will see Friedkin witness an exorcism, one of the 500,000 that reportedly transpire in Italy each year, and its subject’s ninth. (Exorcism, I guess, is like chiropractic care: One visit won’t do it.) There will be much writhing and teeth-gnashing and unflappable priestly dignity as the exorcist of the title, the 91-year-old Father Amorth, guides a purportedly possessed woman and her demon through their Out with thee! paces.

Rather than the festering bedroom of Friedkin’s first go at this material, The Devil and Father Amorth’s showdown between the (alleged!) forces of good and evil unfolds in a sort of sacred conference room, brightly lit and packed with family members, who dutifully hold the possessed to her chair. It drags on, the encounter fascinating at first but soon, in the manner of most rituals, repetitive and opaque to those of us outside. At times, it looks like some role-playing therapy inspired by Friedkin’s horror classic. One revelation: This devil, if it is a devil, is pretty milquetoast in its spewing compared to the one that William Peter Blatty wrote for The Exorcist. “Leave this daughter of God!” Father Amorth intones. “She is mine! She belongs to me!” the woman growls back, her voice so deep and raspy you might suspect it’s been made more wicked in post. Later, the devil adopts the language of Anonymous: “We are armies!” it insists, “armies!”