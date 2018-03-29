The China Hustle Exposes Financial Fraud That Wall Street Can’t Be Bothered to Stop

“What is capitalism?” a voice asks at the start of Jed Rothstein’s alarming The China Hustle. The question is posed as we’re shown ominous footage of Wall Street skyscrapers, close-ups of the famous brass bull and the crowds who snap reverent photos with it, of a literal house of cards literally collapsing. Fortunately, Rothstein’s film, for the most part, is more well-reported exposé than it is cliché-driven agitprop, a film that blows the whistle on ongoing financial crimes.

But that opening, cheap and obvious as it is, still fascinates: It’s a curious fact of American life that when we’re being sold the idea that the big banks and investment firms are good, usually in their own commercials, we’re fed images of purportedly regular people in homes and beaches and parks, beaming at one another in the certainty that their pensions will be just fine. When we’re being sold the idea that these institutions are rapacious, that they don’t care about our retirements, we’re shown their actual base of operations.

The China Hustle finds those institutions turning a profitably blind eye to fraud, even as a few small investors fought to expose the truth to indifferent and ineffectual regulators — and, in the meantime, short-sell their way toward something like justice. The cost of this fraud to American pension and retirement accounts? Some $14 billion. Through interviews (one surprisingly adversarial), hidden-camera footage and all the tools of documentary storytelling, Rothstein builds a persuasive case, laying out with clarity and disgust a hugely lucrative and destructive new investment scam that boomed in the years immediately following the 2008 financial crash.