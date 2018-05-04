Nazi-Fleeing Arctic Survival Thriller The 12th Man Truly Chilling

Harald Zwart’s thrilling The 12th Man, based on the true story of a Norwegian soldier who escaped the Nazis in WWII, is a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart but also an unexpectedly tender adventure that is as celebratory as it is tense. Over the course of a few months, Jan Baalsrud (Thomas Gullestad) survives the harshest weather of the Arctic Circle as he flees a cruel and relentless German soldier, Kurt Stage (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), with nothing but the clothes on his back — and the kindness of the strangers he meets. It’s a good thing that Zwart alerts viewers that some of the most absurd events depicted are absolutely true — this would be one of the wildest, most creative fugitive stories told about the Nazi occupation of Northern Europe.

Baalsrud is the only survivor of 12 men trained by the British for a sabotage mission in Norway. The specifics of that are left to history; the first frames of The 12th Man drop us right into the pivotal moment when Baalsrud watches from behind a boulder as his squadmate is executed mere feet away. Nazis swarm the icy shore, where the Norwegian ship that carried the 12 men has exploded into a storm of wooden planks. Baalsrud darts from the boulder and the wreckage, through a clearing, for his getaway, barely dodging gunfire to jump into subzero waters to evade capture. Thus begins his epic adventure throughout the Norwegian countryside, with one toe shot clear off and others rotting as he goes.