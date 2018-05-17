That Summer Invites Us Back Into the Mysterious Squalor of Grey Gardens

Don’t let the title fool you. Despite 20 or so bookending minutes in which photographer and artist Peter Beard reflects over old photos and some alluring footage about the innocent days when Montauk, New York, drew celebrities like Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger rather than mere kabillionaires, That Summer could more helpfully have been called More Edie and Edie or Before Grey Gardens or A Very Edie Prequel or Hey, Look What We Found! The heart of the film, about an hour of its running time, consists of new-to-us footage of those perennial documentary favorites, the reclusive Big and Little Edie Beale of the Maysles’ Grey Gardens.

In 1972, Lee Radziwill (as in former Princess Caroline Lee Radziwill née Bouvier) shlepped from Southampton, New York, to East Hampton with the idea of making a documentary about the Long Island life of her and her family, including her sister, Jackie O; why not invite their “eccentric” — that’s Radziwell’s term — Aunt Edie to participate, filming the scandalous Havisham squalor of her life, and maybe get her to sing a few songs? So, Radziwill, Beard and a film crew that included the Maysles brothers (Albert and David) entered the crumbling, overgrown, raccoon-infested mansion that would eventually become legend. The Bouvier-family documentary sputtered, and the Maysles never got access to the footage they shot in ’72; recognizing a great story when they saw one, they made Grey Gardens a year later.

Now, That Summer reveals four lost reels of Grey Gardens’ inhabitants, “Big” Edie Beale — aunt to Radziwill and Jackie O — and “Little” Edie Beale, “Big” Edie’s adult daughter. They are, here, essentially as we remember them, just a touch more self-conscious. The crucial difference: Here, the Beales are often in receiving-visitors mode, on their best behavior in the company of Radziwill and Beard. In fact, That Summer finds the dank, dark confines of Grey Gardens getting sunnier and more welcoming. Radziwill and Co. arranged for plumbers and electricians to come out and restore hot water to the property, all while making plans to dispose of rotting furniture and bags of garbage.