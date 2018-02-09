Through Animation, Tehran Taboo Dares to Depict the Politics of Sex in Iran

There are many taboos explored in Ali Soozandeh’s animated Tehran Taboo, not the least of which is the taboo against filming movies in Tehran about things that are taboo in Tehran.

As such, Iranian-born Soozandeh shot his cast against a green screen in Germany — where he lives in exile, another barrier to location shooting — and rotoscoped them into an animated vision of the Iranian capital. As rotoscoped films go, the aesthetic result is thankfully closer to Richard Linklater’s Waking Life than to Ralph Bakshi’s The Lord of the Rings, though like both, it has a dreamlike (and occasionally nightmarish) quality. Politically, it joins Jafar Panahi’s dashcam-shot Taxi as one of recent years’ great cinematic fuck-yous to the Iranian government.

The animated mise-en-scène also helps because Tehran Taboo would almost be too bleak had it been shot as a live-action film, exploring as it does the extreme sexual hypocrisies of the modern Islamic Republic of Iran — and, by extension, all conservative patriarchies.