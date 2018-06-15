SuperFly Is Silly, Pandering and Full of One-Note Fools

The SuperFly remake is ghetto as fuck. How ghetto, you ask? Well, it came out on a Wednesday — I didn’t think black movies did that anymore. Back in the ’90s, after movies like New Jack City and Boyz n the Hood saw their openings marred with shootings, studios began dropping “urban films” midweek. That way, the suits must have figured, gun-toting black folk could have the multiplex all to themselves and not scare off white families on opening weekend. (Now, of course, it’s more likely that any violent ruckus during the feature presentation will come from an angry white dude with an AR-15.)

Anyway, Director X’s blinged-out redo of the 1972 blaxploitation classic has the same setup as the original: A suave drug dealer named Priest (Trevor Jackson) hatches a plan to get out of the dope game. And while some things have stayed the same — Jackson’s hair is just as silky and permed-out as original Priest Ron O’Neal’s was — some things have changed with the times. Instead of the mean, dirty streets of New York, the new SuperFly is set rather immaculately in Atlanta, where it looks as though it rains cash.

But this SuperFly ultimately owes more to stylized ’90s crime films such as Carlito’s Way, Payback and Belly. And while X may be more polished a director than Gordon Parks Jr. — X sharpened his skills directing rap videos, back when he was known as Little X — at least the original’s story was rooted in something authentic. In the first film, Priest wanted to get out of the life so desperately because everything was getting desperate around him. Between the corrupt cops who wanted a piece of his pie and the ass-out hoodlums ready to knock him out for his knot, a pimpalicious brotha in 1970s New York doesn’t have a chance.