Sadly, We Recommend Flying Over Small Time Crime

The prospect of a darkly comic gumshoe noir set in a rural locale is a cheering notion for anyone whose heart was frozen back in the time of Fargo. Why is it so fun, in the movies, to see our non-coastal cities mired in crime? Eshom and Ian Nelms’ Small Town Crime, starring John Hawkes, seems to promise a quirky Long Goodbye–like detective story in a mountain town, following an alcoholic ex-cop who finds a dead body and pursues the killer at all costs — when he’s not bumbling from one townie bar to the next. But why set their story in a small town if it and its inhabitants have no defining personality or mannerisms? Every town possesses a history, culture, lineage and language unto itself, but in the Nelms’ hands we see none of that. Here’s a half-boiled mystery and boring bad guys, but the film does have a saving grace: Hawkes’ comic timing.

Ex-cop Mike Kendall (Hawkes) wakes up each morning wherever his nightly bender has left him. Sometimes he’s in his home with his car plowed through the front yard; sometimes he’s not. One fateful dawn he's splayed in the middle of a field, clinging to some trash, and finds the body of a young woman, bloody and barely alive. Drunken Mike also glimpses a smidgen of hope: He could get a little piece of his old life as a cop back by finding the guy who did this.