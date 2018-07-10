Skyscraper Sure Has a Lot of Mass Shootings for a Family-Time Adventure Movie

Twenty-three people get killed in the original Die Hard, a 1988 film rated R for its violence and swearing. I instantly lost track of the number of deaths in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Skyscraper, which is rated PG-13. The difference between the two films, besides quality, is that one depicts killing as bloody, gruesome work, the kind of thing that might drive a person to say “motherfucker.” In Skyscraper, by contrast, killing is quick and clean, more like chucking a Mario Kart turtle shell at some mooks than squeezing the life out of them. The MPAA warns that Skyscraper includes “gun violence and action, and for brief strong language,” but rest assured the kiddos won’t have their all-in-good-fun killing spree tainted by the big MF.

The film, a dopey embiggening that is to John McTiernan’s Die Hard what Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World was to Steven Spielberg’s first dino-chomp movie, features dead-serious suicide bombers, guns pointed at weeping children and at least three scenes where the bad guys, a pan-national consortium representing “three criminal syndicates,” indiscriminately machine-gun cops and civilians. The flippest of these finds a second-tier villain bursting into a workplace and mowing down rows of innocents at their computers. The filmmakers show us the killer’s enraptured face rather than the violated bodies, so this scene — by the logic of the MPAA — is suitable for families. Apparently it’s healthier for the kids to see how badass she looks perpetrating a mass shooting than to face the horror she’s unleashed.

Skyscraper is a family-bonding adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell and two elementary-age children who are as good at appearing darling (in the early scenes) as they are at playacting the role of traumatized hostages (in the later scenes). The marketing emphasizes derring-do rather than indiscriminate slaughter, showcasing the bit in which Johnson’s character, Will Sawyer, leaps from the top of a crane toward a sleek Hong Kong tower’s 100th floor. Or the one where he — like Bruce Willis’ John McClane three decades back — must improvise some rappelling gear and go over the building’s side. These sequences are the film’s best, its most inventive and exciting, the ones where the action choreography and framing are sharpest; at times, Johnson is like the hero of some platforming video game, studying his environment to find ways to climb some place seemingly impossible to reach.