The New Sicario Is Violent, Moving and Implausible, but Less So Than Real Life

The release of Stefano Sollima’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado will forever be intertwined with the real-life travesties taking place in one of the film’s locations — McAllen, Texas. There’s no way Sollima or writer Taylor Sheridan could have foreseen exactly the scenario unfolding in Texas the week before the film’s release: What once seemed just a small border town filled with regular folks now harbors hundreds of immigrant children stripped from their parents and caged like animals in overcrowded facilities. Meanwhile, torrential rains flood the streets and Melania Trump visits in the most offensive jacket of all time, bidding those children a pitiful “good luck” as she boards her plane to eat another plate of diamonds. But this film, about the U.S. government’s attempt to kidnap a cartel king’s daughter and stage a war in Mexico, must compete with real life.

This ultra-violent crime thriller, satirizing some of Americans’ most despicable, imperialist impulses, somehow seems as though it is from a quieter, more decent time — and that’s depressing. Because nothing the Americans do here is good or kind or right in its sensationalized yet still morally accurate portrayal of the wars we wage — the wars we have always waged. But, hey, there are some sick one-liners, and somewhere in the convoluted plot is a heart-pumping chiller of a story with no easy heroes.

The plot kicks off with an ISIS fighter getting caught trying to enter the country through the Mexican border with a group of immigrants. Then other ISIS fighters suicide bomb an American store. It’s been a while since I’ve really considered ISIS a threat on U.S. soil, but Sicario seems to be tapping into people’s collective fears circa 2015, presumably when this script went into development. The bombing prompts the secretary of defense (Matthew Modine) to bring elite Department of Justice special task force shit-starter Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) back home from his duties of torturing African Muslims for information. His mission: starting a war between the cartels. At first this plan somehow has something to do with securing our borders from ISIS invaders, but that storyline abruptly drops off, probably because it makes very little sense. After all, it’s actually white American men who carry out the vast majority of domestic attacks.