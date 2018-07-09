Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe Takes on Bush’s War and The New York Times — and Wins

Pop quiz, hot shot. Let’s say you’re making a movie for American audiences about crusading reporters exposing the lies and stupidity that led this nation to chuck a trillion dollars and thousands of lives into George W. Bush’s war in Iraq. And let’s say that, as you tell the story of Knight Ridder’s Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel finding and printing the truth but being roundly ignored, you’re aiming not just at American audiences but multiplex audiences. And let’s say you’re enough of a conscientious liberal and truth-teller that, over producers’ certain objections, you’re committed to including a brick-thick monologue laying out a millennium’s worth of sectarian violence in the region, complete with a breakdown on the differences between Sunni and Shi’a from World Religions 101. And let’s say you’re also worried this is the moment viewers will duck out to pee.

Where in the script would you stick that speech? To what character would you assign it?

Oh, I forgot to mention that in this hypothetical you’re Rob Reiner, the born showman who gave us Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Misery, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally. And being Rob Reiner, you know precisely how to make that info-dump play. Put it in the mouth of a charmingly nervous single, played by Jessica Biel, out on her first date with the hunky reporter she’s trying to impress. Yes, Reiner has the chutzpah, the crowd-pleaser’s shamelessness, to make that soliloquy a flirtatious goof, words that gush like Champagne uncorked. Biel’s character reels through it in a quiet restaurant, growing more — and more — turned on with each proper noun, a blazing rom-com performance in a movie with its mission to lay bare a historical crime. Her paramour, James Marsden’s Warren Strobel, who always looks at every moment like Superman in his Daily Planet disguise, gapes at her, stunned and aroused.