Merchant-Ivory’s Comic Elegy Shakespeare Wallah Offers an Inimitable Midsummer in India

A lark, a fling, a protean evocation of life between cultures, 1965’s Shakespeare Wallah, the second Merchant-Ivory production, remains a breezy and beguiling study, comedy, romance, elegy. There are even elements of documentary in the film’s depiction of a traveling British theater troupe that performs Shakespeare across India. That company’s principals are played by Felicity Kendal, Geoffrey Kendal and Laura Liddell, a daughter, father and mother from the real-life Shakespeareana Company that served as inspiration for James Ivory and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, who shares with Ivory a screenwriter credit. Just when you think you’ve pinned down what precisely Shakespeare Wallah is, it becomes something else before your eyes. (And your eyes are in for a treat, as this new restoration is gorgeous.)

In that, it’s something like its leads, who themselves continually favor different aspects of self: A British citizen who has never been outside of the subcontinent, young Lizzie Buckingham (Felicity Kendal) rejects the insistence of her mother (Liddell) that she must visit England someday. But her white Britishness is part of the allure for the man she’s fallen for, the prickly gentleman Sanju (Shashi Kapoor), who comes to see Lizzie play the bard’s tragic women. Lizzie stars as Ophelia and Desdemona, women undone by their love for dangerously erratic men, and, of course, Sanju proves inconstant himself. He, too, is caught between cultures. He’s also wooing a Bollywood star played by the commanding Madhur Jaffrey.