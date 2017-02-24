Oscars 2017: Our Reviews of Academy Award Nominated Films

EXPAND Moonlight Courtesy of A24

The red carpets are being rolled out in Hollywood for this weekend's annual self-congratulatory cavalcade of movie stars and the paparazzi who love them. The 89th Academy Awards are being held this Sunday, so if you need some talking points for an impending Oscar party, here is a complete list of our reviews of this year's nominated films.

The Sensuous Moonlight Dares to Let Black Men Love

A question is posed to the main character of Barry Jenkins’ wondrous, superbly acted new film, Moonlight: “Who is you, man?” The beauty of Jenkins’ second feature, which follows his San Francisco–set black-boho romance Medicine for Melancholy (2008), radiates from the way that query is explored and answered: with specifics and expansiveness, not with foregone conclusions.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Director, Barry Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress, Naomie Harris

Best Supporting Actor, Mahershala Ali

Best Cinematography, James Laxton

Best Original Score, Nicholas Brittle

Best Editing, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Hell or High Water

Sci-Fi Epic Arrival Is Best When It Looks Within

Arrival, about the mysterious appearance of 12 floating extraterrestrial vessels in different corners of the world, is the best film the director has made so far: Its atmosphere is its story.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Film Editing

Production Design

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Fences

Denzel Washington Brings August Wilson's Masterwork to the People

We shouldn’t have to explain why Fences, the August Wilson play set in the 1950s and now adapted for the screen, is important.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role, Denzel Washington

Actress in a Supporting Role, Viola Davis

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson Celebrates Pacifism With the Most Mel Gibson of Bloodbaths

Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge is a film at war with itself. Which makes perfect sense, because it’s about a man at war with himself, and I’m pretty sure it was also made by a man at war with himself.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role, Andrew Garfield

Directing

Film Editing

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water Finds Serenity in Two Brother's Desperate Bank-Robbing Spree

Hell or High Water sees a Scottish director making a down-home, West Texas–set movie about cars, guns, brothers, banks and twist-off beers.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Supporting Role, Jeff Bridges

Film Editing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures Couldn't Be More Timely in Its Celebration of Ascendant Women

The film's leads, a trio of African-American mathematicians employed at NASA to perform advanced calculations in the early days of the space program, have just turned around a shakedown traffic stop from a cracker cop.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actress in a Supporting Role, Octavia Spencer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

La La Land

Damien Chazelle's Glittering Throwback Can't Measure up - but That's Its Charm

The cussedness of La La Land is almost enough to recommend it. Damien Chazelle's sumptuous tribute to romantics trying to keep lit the fire of a guttering culture is defiantly old-fashioned in form and style.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role, Ryan Gosling

Actress in a Leading Role, Emma Stone

Cinematography

Costume Design

Directing

Film Editing

Music (Original Score)

Music (Original Song), "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)"

Music (Original Song), "City of Stars"

Production Design

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Lion

Lion Will Make You Bawl, But It Could Have Made You Think, Too

Five-year-old Brierley got separated from his older brother at a train station near their remote village. The plucky kid — played by Sunny Pawar with trembling eyes and steely charm — holes up in out-of-service train to sleep, but awakens locked in and barreling east.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Supporting Role, Dev Patel

Actress in a Supporting Role, Nicole Kidman

Cinematography

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea May Be Kenneth Lonergan's Most Powerful Film Yet

Eventually, there will be so many films about a sullen or damaged man returning to his provincial town to face the demons of his past that Netflix will make a separate category for them.

Nominations:

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role, Casey Affleck

Actor in a Supporting Role, Lucas Hedges

Actress in a Supporting Role, Michelle Williams

Directing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Elle

Elle Stars Isabelle Huppert as a Woman Under the Verhoeven Influence

Elle, adapted by David Birke from Philippe Djian’s novel Oh..., is, in a way, Verhoeven's own hot take on his career.

Nominations:

Actress in a Leading Role, Isabelle Huppert

Jackie

Natalie Portman Thrills in Pablo Larrain's Impeccable Biopic Jackie

Pablo Larraín’s Jackie, a searing, almost scary thrill ride through the psyche of one very determined woman, serves as a reminder that JFK’s visage owns the half-dollar because Jackie owned Americans’ hearts.

Nominations:

Actress in a Leading Role, Natalie Portman

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Captain Fantastic

Viggo Mortensen Is a Flower-Power Survivalist in Captain Fantastic

Don’t let the publicity photos of the ensemble cast clad in ’70s-era tuxes and flower-child dresses, or even the cloying Mumford-mimicking soundtrack on the trailer, fool you: Captain Fantastic ain’t some twee, cutesy Wes Anderson romp or a Little Miss Sunshine knockoff.

Nominations:

Actor in a Leading Role, Viggo Mortensen

Nocturnal Animals

Nocturnal Animals Strands Together Flashy Tales of Male Weakness

Tom Ford has entirely overstuffed his nesting-doll domestic drama–cum-thriller Nocturnal Animals, yet I spent much of the film worrying that it might not have a point.

Nominations:

Actor in a Supporting Role, Michael Shannon

Florence Foster Jenkins

Maybe Florence Foster Jenkins' Unsung Heroine Should Have Stayed That Way

Stephen Frears’ Florence Foster Jenkin is a likable study of delusions of grandeur.

Nominations:

Actress in a Leading Role, Meryl Streep

Costume Design

Kubo and the Two Strings

Kubo and the Two Strings Stop-Motion Kids' Adventure Kubo and the Two Strings Is Another Laika Marvel

From its opening image — of a distraught woman battling massive ocean waves on a moonlit night — to its surprisingly ambiguous final shot — of what, I won’t say — Kubo and the Two Strings sears itself into your brain.

Nominations:

Animated Feature Film

Visual Effects

Moana

Disney's Moana Is a Blissful Fable About Keepin' On in Terrible Times

Maybe it was the agitated, election-induced state of mind I was in when I saw it, but Disney’s Moana feels like a movie about how easy it can be to give up, and how important it is not to.

Nominations:

Animated Feature Film

Music (Original Song), "How Far I'll Go"

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle

This dialogue-free French/Japanese animated fable — a low-key adventure about an unnamed shipwrecked beardo who falls in love with nature — might serve as a potent antidote for post-election depression.

Nominations:

Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Disney's Zootopia Paws at Segregated City Life

In Zootopia, animals do a lot of the things that animals in Disney movies usually do: They speak, to begin with; they walk upright and wear funny clothes; they exhibit attitudes that align or ironically misalign with their species' appearance and reputation; they hold jobs; they experience outsize emotion and moral doubt; they sing and dance about their emotions and resolve those moral doubts.

Nominations:

Animated Feature Film

Silence

Martin Scorsese's Priests Persevere in the Searching Silence

Martin Scorsese opens his foreword to the latest edition of Shusaku Endo's Silence with a simple, impossible question: "How do you tell the story of Christian faith?"

Nominations:

Cinematography

Allied

Zemeckis' Allied Proves Thriller Conventions Can Still Thrill

As Allied opens, Brad Pitt parachutes so gently and quietly onto a stretch of Moroccan desert that at first you think he might be dead.

Nominations:

Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Muggling Along: Fantastic Beasts Conjures Too Little of the Potter Magic

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written as an original screenplay by author J.K. Rowling, is an expansion of her Harry Potter universe, and a test: Without lovable, adolescent leads Harry, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley, or the elaborate narrative backbone provided by Rowling's novels, can the wizarding world continue to interest us?

Nominations:

Costume Design

Production Design

Fire at Sea

Fire at Sea Reveals Parallel Lives as the Refugee Crisis Hits Italy

There are two distinct movies in Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire at Sea, and you could say that somewhere in between them lies the real one.

Nominations:

Documentary (Feature)

I Am Not Your Negro

James Baldwin Speaks to Now in I Am Not Your Negro

Like Ava DuVernay’s 13th, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro travels a straight, well-researched path from the darkest tragedies of American history to the ones that plague the country today.

Nominations:

Documentary (Feature)

Life, Animated

In Life, Animated, Disney Helps an Autistic Mind Connect

Quietly moving doc Life, Animated has a hook worthy of the most shameless of Hollywood weepies, offering tragedy and a miracle and much ado about the power of movies themselves.

Nominations:

Documentary (Feature)

O.J. Made in America

O.J. Made in America Asks If We Need 464 More Minutes of O.J. Simpson Coverage

Orenthal James Simpson always seemed a singular figure. Hardly anybody got where he got or did what he did. Certainly nobody got away with it. But of course it isn’t just the man who fascinates: It’s the image.

Nominations:

Documentary (Feature)

13th

Ava DuVernay's 13th Exposes, in Fury and Fact, Why America Loves to Jail Black Men

You might have let yourself act surprised as the waters have risen and the floods have come. But you can't anymore, not after 13th, Ava DuVernay's miraculous cine-history of the criminalization of American blackness.

Nominations:

Documentary (Feature)

Land of Mine

Ex-Nazis Dig Landmines From the Beach in the Suspenseful Land of Mine

Don’t hold it against Martin Zandvliet’s landmine drama that its English title is the dopiest movie title pun since John Singleton’s Poetic Justice.

Nominations:

Foreign Language Film

A Man Called Ove

A Man Called Ove

Movies about grumpy old men learning to lighten up thanks to colorful neighbors are hardly novel. Yet A Man Called Ove (based on Fredrik Backman's best-selling 2012 novel) works its well-worn conceit to heartstring-tugging effect.

Nominations:

Foreign Language Film

Makeup and Hair Styling

The Salesman

Farhadi Remains a Master Dramatist, but The Salesman Fails Its Namesake

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman is a tense, visceral drama of wounded masculinity — and therein lies part of its problem.

Nominations:

Foreign Language Film

Tanna

Tanna

The sight of kids joyously playing with a "penis sheath" is enough to make Tanna recommendable, but fortunately, there's also far more to Bentley Dean and Martin Butler's ethnographic drama, which was filmed on – and stars natives of – the South Pacific island that gives the film its title.

Nominations:

Foreign Language Film

Toni Erdmann

Toni Erdmann Toasts the Hilarity of Everyday Humiliation

Delving into microeconomics and macroaggressions, Toni Erdmann, the dynamite, superbly acted third feature by writer-director Maren Ade, is social studies at its finest.

Nominations:

Foreign Language Film

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Beyond Has Blockbuster Action - and Some of the Original's Heart

Trek Beyond might be the Star Trekkiest film of the new, J.J. Abrams–ified Trek era. That is to say, it’s the one that feels the most like a turbo-loaded episode of the original series, and has at least some of that classic spirit of exploration and derring-do.

Nominations:

Makeup and Hair Styling

Suicide Squad

The Villains of Suicide Squad Almost Transcend the Usual Comic-Book Action

David Ayer’s film may not always work, but when it does, it’s a perverse delight.

Nominations:

Makeup and Hair Styling

Passengers

Passengers Jettisons Moral Complexity for Rom-Com Convention

In the early scenes of the sci-fi drama Passengers, Chris Pratt gets to be every dope who ever woke up in the middle of the night, thought it was morning and started to make the coffee.

Nominations:

Music (Original Score)

Production Design

Trolls

Trolls Insists That Only Male-Female Couplings Can Make Your Kids Happy

Trolls is a pretty standard piece of subpar DreamWorks product: loud and shiny, more than a tad frantic despite a generic set of characters, written and directed by in-house lifers.

Nominations:

Music (Original Song), "Can't Stop the Feeling"

Hail, Caesar!

The Coen's Hollywood Farce Hail, Caesar! Flames Out

A kick for those who’ve distractedly thumbed through Kenneth Anger's Hollywood Babylon, Joel and Ethan Coen’s bustling comedy Hail, Caesar! looks back to the waning days of moviedom’s golden age: specifically, to 1951, when big-studio fixers were still tidying up the messes left by the talent.

Nominations:

Production Design

Deepwater Horizon

Deepwater Horizon Makes Rousing Adventure From a Real-Life Tragedy

Deepwater Horizon is the most entertaining Hollywood disaster movie in years.

Nominations:

Sound Editing

Visual Effects

Sully

Eastwood's Sully Continues the Director's Interrogation of American Heroism

Like his American Sniper (2014), Clint Eastwood’s Sully is a movie of nightmares.

Nominations:

Sound Editing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Is More Product Than Myth

The first thing to say about Rogue One is that it might be the most visually splendid Star Wars movie to date — with its mist-covered mountains, its tsunamis of dust and fire, its X-wing fighters blazing through rainswept nights.

Nominations:

Sound Mixing

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

13 Hours Trades Truth For Explosions - But It's Not Truly Political

Michael Bay's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi has an explanation, though it should be taken with a grain of salt — or rather, a kilogram of dynamite.

Nominations:

Sound Mixing

Doctor Strange

Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme Won't Blow Your Mind, but Doctor Strange Is Still a Trip

It's too much to ask that a studio moneymaker/sequel generator like Doctor Strange actually be strange, much less flaunt doctoral levels of weirdness.

Nominations:

Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

In The Jungle Book, Disney Builds a Better Blockbuster

Disney and Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book reinvigorates an oft-told tale with star power, technology and calculated charm.

Nominations:

Visual Effects

The Lobster

Love Hurts in Lanthimos' Daring The Lobster, but It Beats the Alternative

Even by the standards of Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster's premise is a doozy: Colin Farrell plays a recently single schlub forced to report to the Hotel, where he has 45 days to form a romantic relationship lest he be turned into an animal of his choosing.

Nominations:

Writing (Original Screenplay)

20th Century Women

Woman Power Serves a Boy in Mike Mills' Late- '70s Remembrance

One of the quasi-bohemians in Mike Mills’ gauzy 20th Century Women loves to document ephemera, taking photos of everything she owns

Nominations:

Writing (Original Screenplay)

