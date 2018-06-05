Ocean's 8: If Sex and the City Were a Heist Movie, With No Sex

Let’s get this out of the way right away: Ocean's 8 isn’t your typical chick flick, and it’s more than a heist movie with a novel twist (an all-female cast). Still, the latest of the Ocean's movies, in which Sandra Bullock takes the lead as theft-minded Debbie Ocean (sister to George Clooney’s casino-robbing mastermind Danny Ocean), will probably appeal to women more than men, and that’s no accident. This is the kind of movie besties might make a girls night of, stopping for a few cocktails beforehand, or moms might take their teen daughters to at the multiplex after a day of shopping. These are girlie things to do, I know, but they are complementary because this film is in many ways a female fantasy, a really rollicking one, with badass women taking chances, being funny, showing off myriad skills, cheating the system and enjoying one another’s company, all while looking fabulous.

But it’s not a chick flick in the traditional sense, because movies targeted to female audiences are almost always about love, or at least involve a love interest. Ocean's 8 is refreshingly romance-free, and though there is an undeniable woman-scorned thread woven throughout, it doesn’t define the main character (Bullock’s Ocean). It becomes clear about midway through that her motivations are more complex, especially when she’s called out on it by the person who knows her best, Cate Blanchett’s Lou.

Blanchett’s understated yet cool, androgynous flair almost steals the show here, and that’s saying something with a stellar cast that includes Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina, not to mention a jolly good turn by James Corden (essentially playing himself) as an oft-foiled insurance agent who has been following the thieving exploits of the Ocean clan for years.