Netflix's Lost in Space Primes New Generation for Survivalist Sci-Fi Drama

Will Robinson. Dr. Smith. The Robot. Anyone who ever watched the 1960s Lost in Space TV series remembers those names and characters. Based loosely on the classic children’s book Swiss Family Robinson, the original storyline about a shipwrecked family — a survivalist story at its core — goes back to 1812. The Robinson family must work together to stay alive and get back on course. In its new series, Lost in Space, appropriately released in its entirety last week on Friday the 13th, Netflix took a calculated risk on a vibrant remake of the science fiction tale by bringing on veteran writing team Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with showrunner Zack Estrin leading the way. The new Lost in Space is more of a major upgrade than a reboot, delivering impressive effects, plot twists and — of course — danger.

Intended to emphasize moral dilemmas, the new 10-episode TV-PG drama provides a deep, nuanced view of what life would be like for a family of five embarking upon a pioneering journey to another solar system. It asks the question of how any family, struggling with individual and interpersonal issues, could remain intact when facing some of the most challenging situations imaginable. Stuck with strangers in a strange land, it also dissects how those relationships would affect the parents and their children.

As one would expect with space explorers, everybody here is smart. Each character comes with a different set of aptitudes and interests, but they’re all problem solvers. For the most part, gender stereotypes are a relic of the past, leaving room for Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) to be an aerospace engineer and mother and John Robinson (Toby Stephens) to take on the role of an intuitive father who also happens to be a former military officer. Judy (Taylor Russell), the oldest child, at 18, displays remarkable poise and pragmatism for her age, contrasted by a welcome vulnerability. The younger kids act as teens and tweens should act — relatable, not stiff.