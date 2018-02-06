Our Condolences to the Families Whose Kids Fall for Monster Family

I can only assume that it must be great fun and good money to voice characters in animated features, because those are the only reasons I can think of for Nick Frost, Jason Isaacs, Emily Watson and Jessica Brown Findlay to have signed onto Monster Family, a lifeless, meandering mashup of The Incredibles and Monster House with a few blood drips of Monster Squad. It’s all neither funny nor sweet and seems as though someone Mad-Libbed the script together in the last few minutes before drifting off to sleep. It comes as no surprise that there are six writing credits.

Directed by Holger Tappe, the film focuses on an unhappy wife and mother (Watson) who accidentally calls Dracula (Isaacs) and is suddenly his romantic target. Dracula sends a witch, Baba Yaga (Catherine Tate), to turn the mother into a vampire because Dracula doesn’t want to bite her, as this would somehow steal the essence he so loves about her. That’s a weird argument about the value of an unravished woman’s purity for a family movie, and it's one of many we get in this film.

Meanwhile, the family — mom, dad (Frost), daughter Fay (Findlay) and son Max (Ethan Rouse) — attends a Halloween party in monster costumes. They get mistaken for a hired band, then thrown out of the venue into an alley, where the witch confronts the mother and accidentally turns the whole family into monsters for real — a vampire, Frankenstein’s monster, a werewolf and a mummy. Then Baba Yaga uses a faulty magic amulet to lead the mother on a lengthy chase, with mom using her new vampire powers to track the witch all over the city. Then the family realizes she’s heading to London’s Eye, and they have to board a plane to find her. This is all in the first 20 minutes.