Mohawk Makes the Case for American History as Horror Film

Ted Geoghegan’s swift, slicing thriller Mohawk makes a vigorous case for horror as perhaps the most fitting film genre to capture some truths of American history. Rather than a puffed-up prestige flick or a revisionist Tarantinoid revenge fantasy, Mohawk frames the War of 1812–era harassment of the Mohawk nation by the Americans and British in the terms of an on-the-run action thriller just gore-minded enough to warrant a Fangoria spread. It imagines a quick, fictional incident in a true, decades-long genocide, starkly pitting oppressed versus oppressor while still emphasizing the humanity of each.

Director Geoghegan and his co-screenwriter, horror novelist/critic Grady Hendrix, offer viewers about five minutes of calm over the course of the film’s fleet 90. Mostly, this is effective hunt-or-be-hunted stuff, with two Mohawk — a young woman (Kaniehtiio Horn) and man (Justin Rain) — and a sympathetic Brit (Eamon Farren) harried through the woods by an American militia, despite the Mohawk nation’s neutrality in the larger war. Pursued and pursuers continually get the drop on one another, and Geoghegan (who directed 2015’s haunted-house jewel We Are Still Here) and his micro-budget tech team ace the showdowns, shootouts and spurts of blood.

Better still, the conflict resonates. “My experience, it’s the white man does the scalping,” notes Joshua, that sympathetic Brit, when members of the armed U.S. squad spew out their anti-indigenous invective. Geoghegan and Hendrix — and their cast — invest the leads with inner lives without slowing down or fattening up the film. Horn and Rain play Oak and Calvin Two Rivers as warriors caught between a yearning to fight and the wisdom of caution. How best to protect their tribe, family and each other? They’re in love but they also love Joshua, with polyamorous openness, a cross-cultural three-way romance that the filmmakers refreshingly never mine for conflict. Even scenes familiar from other films here are treated with a pained thoughtfulness: How many times have you seen a movie hero steal-borrow a stranger’s vehicle to make an urgent escape? That moment’s rarely been as fraught as it is here.