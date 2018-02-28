Horror Thriller Midnighters Reminds Us, Yet Again, That a Dead Body Means Trouble

What happens in Midnighters after married couple Lindsey (Alex Essoe) and Jeff (Dylan McTee) check on a pedestrian who was hit during their drive on the winding, woodsy road on the way home? Not enough, apparently.

Julius Ramsay’s directorial debut thriller, Midnighters, seems to be tiptoeing toward greatness as it establishes its classically suspenseful premise: A quarreling couple hit a pedestrian with their car and take the dead man back to their house, only to realize that he may actually have been on his way to kill them. It’s the kind of first act that sets up big, rousing questions. Unfortunately, the answers are far less interesting than your speculations.

Married couple Lindsey (Alex Essoe) and Jeff (Dylan McTee) can’t even hide their animosity for one another on New Year’s Eve. Lindsey “celebrates” at the bar where she works, while Dylan impatiently waits for her outside. The Jeff-is-a-dick alarms are already shrieking when the two drive home and Jeff attempts to Band-Aid their fight with an inappropriate sexual come-on. In perfect horror-movie fashion, he’s punished for his misdeeds when, distracted, he hits a pedestrian on the winding, woodsy road leading to the couple’s remote home. Now they’ve got this mess to deal with, something like an I Know What You Did Last Summer but without supernatural stakes. Rather, there is real-world danger, because a crime syndicate is after Lindsey’s wild-child sister, Hannah (Perla Haney-Jardine), and the three of them are sitting ducks for murderers but can’t go to the police because they’ve got a body rotting in the garage. Ah! Exciting! This should make for a tense home-invasion thriller!